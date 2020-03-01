Documents show that Decatur officials have long expressed concerns about Pump House

“Any building is, of course, restorable, but at what price?” Wrighton said. He said it was reasonable to fear that if ownership of the pump house is transferred and the restoration effort fails, the city will be forced to step in and assume the costs and liability risks of dealing with it.

Robertson, chairman of the preservation group, has made personal appeals to council members, asking them to intervene and protect the structure from being torn down. He said he was disappointed to find the city had taken a more active position than previously realized, but the group’s enthusiasm would not be dented.

Robertson described the notion that the city has safety concerns about falling concrete from the structure as laughable. “What are the odds of being hit by something from the pump house,” he said, “when you can walk around the city and I can take you to bridges directly above walking paths where the concrete is spalling (breaking off in chunks), and there seems to be zero concern about that.”

The path forward

Staley Pump House supporters have expressed interest in acquiring the property from Tate & Lyle, but the company said in January that it was not interested in selling. Officials are expected to begin demolition later this year.