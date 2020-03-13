"Doing what we can": Decatur businesses talk about how coronavirus impacts them

"The streets downtown have been like a ghost town," Baity said. "The lack of traffic has been awful." She said she thinks there are mixed reactions from the public, some are over-reacting and some are not taking it seriously enough, but the most important thing is that the community sticks together even if her business has to takes a hit.

"If we go down together, we will rise together," she said. "That is the perspective I need to keep to get me through."

The Herald & Review spoke with several other business owners in downtown Decatur and throughout the city. Jenny Eddinger has been an employee of Sloan's Calzones for over 10 years and said people who are stocking up and buying out local stores of supplies are going overboard.

"The media is creating this problem," Eddinger said. "But people are going crazy when they should have been washing their hands all along." She said employees of Sloan's Calzones at 190 N. Merchant St., wash their hands and wear gloves to prevent the spreading of germs.

"We haven't seen that much of a drop in business," Eddinger said. "People just need to calm down, be clean and teach their kids to be clean."

John Ninnemann, owner of Downtown Cafe at 217 N. Main St., said he hasn’t seen a change in traffic since the outbreak.