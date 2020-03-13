"Doing what we can": Decatur businesses talk about how coronavirus impacts them

DECATUR — Intricate macrame art hangs next to vibrant paintings as part of the Art Farm's March installation but hardly anyone has visited the store as the coronavirus threat worsens.
Peggy Baity, owner of the Art Farm in downtown Decatur, said she doesn't know what she will do if business continues to slow while the number of Illinois virus cases increase.
"This is so out of my control and it is making the possibility of having to shutter my place even scarier," Baity said. "Local artists make up our business and for some of them, this is a good portion of their income." Baity added that their sales this entire week is what they typically accomplish in sales on an average Monday.
The number of Illinois residents testing positive for the virus continued to climb this week. More than 8,000 specimens nationwide have been gathered for testing since the outbreak of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One case in Macon County tested negative.
In Decatur, store shelves that held supplies like hand sanitizer, soap, toilet paper and other necessities have gone empty. And some have stopped going out altogether, which Baity said she's witnessed in her art shop at 252 N. Park St.
"The streets downtown have been like a ghost town," Baity said. "The lack of traffic has been awful." She said she thinks there are mixed reactions from the public, some are over-reacting and some are not taking it seriously enough, but the most important thing is that the community sticks together even if her business has to takes a hit.
"If we go down together, we will rise together," she said. "That is the perspective I need to keep to get me through."
The Herald & Review spoke with several other business owners in downtown Decatur and throughout the city. Jenny Eddinger has been an employee of Sloan's Calzones for over 10 years and said people who are stocking up and buying out local stores of supplies are going overboard.
"The media is creating this problem," Eddinger said. "But people are going crazy when they should have been washing their hands all along." She said employees of Sloan's Calzones at 190 N. Merchant St., wash their hands and wear gloves to prevent the spreading of germs.
"We haven't seen that much of a drop in business," Eddinger said. "People just need to calm down, be clean and teach their kids to be clean."
John Ninnemann, owner of Downtown Cafe at 217 N. Main St., said he hasn’t seen a change in traffic since the outbreak.
“We are just continuing to follow guidelines,” he said. “We are washing our hands and doing everything we normally do.”
Staff at Bob Evans, 3020 N Water St., are following a similar plan. Manager Kim Ewing said they haven’t seen a decline in business and they will continue to sanitize menus.
Movie theaters have also been impacted by the virus as some producers have chosen to push back upcoming film release dates. It was announced last week that the release of the new James Bond movie, "No Time to Die" would be delayed seven months. John Krasinski, writer and director of "A Quiet Place II" announced the film would release at a later date.
Skip Huston, operator of the Avon Theater at 426 N. Water St., said business is typically slow during late winter and early spring.
“We see a pattern this time of year anyway of business being slow,” Huston said. “But we are still going to keep up our normal cleaning practices anyway.”
Travel companies, airlines and hotels have had to accommodate to travel plans as schools and universities across the nation cancel or suspend classes and as large community events are cancelled or postponed. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he would restrict passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S.
Shelley Smith, general manager of the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, said they had an international summit re-schedule for a later date and have had other international guests cancel.
"We have not experienced an increase in domestic cancellations," Smith said. "At this time, the coronavirus has not been given as a reason for any of our domestic cancellations." She said the hotel policy allows guests to cancel with no fee and they are refunding advanced purchases that are normally "no refund" reservations.
Hotel staff is also taking extra measures in following proper CDC recommendations to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.
"We have extra cleaning practices being put in place, careful concern to employees that may have compromised immune systems, switching from buffet style meals to menus, discussions with department heads to decide on practices that need to be increased/changed/implemented," she said in an email.
Decatur Public Library staff are also taking steps toward minimizing the threat of coronavirus. City Librarian Rick Meyer said they have ordered extra cleaning supplies and have removed soft toys, like stuffed animals, from the children's department. Meyer said they hadn't seen a dramatic change in patrons visiting the library but it would be hard to tell without looking at the monthly reports.
"We are just doing what we can to make sure everyone is safe," Meyer said. "That is the best anyone can do at this point."
