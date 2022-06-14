Downtown hotel, entertainment center part of Decatur Civic Center upgrade discussion

DECATUR — Now in its fifth decade in use, the Decatur Civic Center still meets the city's basic needs. But, it is starting to show its age.

"It's not used as much as it used to be and I think that there is some functional obsolescence, but the staff does a great job of maintaining the facility and it meets our needs as city officials as well," said city manager Scot Wrighton. "But ... when it's still functioning well is the time to say 'OK, should we be using this differently so that it can be used for another 42 years?'"

This was the question posted at a study session Monday as city leaders discussed the findings of a study commissioned last year to find the "highest and best use study" for the 42-year-old facility.

The answer? According to Cleveland-based consulting firm Hotel & Leisure Advisors, LLC, is a multi-million dollar renovation of the existing facility and the possible addition of a hotel, restaurant and family entertainment center meant to attract more conventions and events like hockey tournaments.

"These added developments would benefit the downtown Decatur market area as well as provide additional potential users for the Decatur Civic Center," the report concludes.

The property is owned and maintained by the Decatur Civic Center Authority, a governmental entity created by state statute. But the city signed a 99-year lease agreement in 1980, the year the facility opened.

And the city backstops any operating losses sustained by the center, which in recent years has ranged between $400,000 and $500,000.

The facility serves as a municipal office building, event arena and public theatre venue. It regularly hosts hockey-related events, trade shows, exhibit events and other activities in need of larger space.

Nearly all agreed on the need for renovations to the existing facility, which would likely include the addition of more meeting space and a separate entrance for those seeking to utilize city services.

This would also include enhanced security for city offices, which Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and all council members said was a huge need.

This portion of the project would likely cost between $5 million and $10 million, according to the report.

But perhaps more intriguing were the splashier recommendations.

The firm recommended the building of a 60- to 80-room hotel that is affiliated with a strong national brand, a 20,000- to 40,000-square-foot family entertainment center and a family-friendly restaurant.

There are currently no hotels in downtown Decatur, with the nearest several miles away in Forsyth or on the outer edges of the city. This, Wrighton said, has presented one of the largest impediments to booking more events at the civic center.

He added that a hotel would also serve business travelers who would rather be downtown, such as folks working out of ADM City Center.

The restaurant would also serve downtown workers and patrons during lunch hours in addition to those in town for events at the civic center.

Though there was some skepticism about the potential cost of any project, even if a private developer covers the bulk of it, council members generally agreed that the status quo was not an option.

Councilman David Horn said that the civic center's current operating losses were "not sustainable” in the long run.

"The risk of not looking into a hotel and a restaurant in the Civic Center ... is high and the cost of performing the types of studies that are being requested is actually relatively low," Horn said.

"If Dave and Busters or Chuck E. Cheese or a similar type of establishment wanted to come to downtown Decatur, that would be fantastic," he added. "And so I think we really need to encourage that."

Councilman Ed Culp agreed, saying that the city should send out a request for proposals.

"I would love to see a hotel," Culp said. "I'd like to hear from ADM (about) how much they're in need for traveling employees coming in for the training center and so forth. So I think there's some possibilities, I believe in Decatur and I believe we need to evolve as well."

Wrighton said that city staff would move forward with next steps, which will include issuing a RFP.

The plan could also include the installation of solar panels over the property's parking lot, which would be used to help generate electricity for the facility.

