Early voting still an option over the weekend in Macon County

DECATUR — Early voting is still an option for residents at the Macon County Clerk’s Office.

The voting location is 141 S. Main Street, Room 119, Decatur.

According to County Clerk Josh Tanner, the closure of the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office, due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday, had no effect on the County Clerk’s Office or early voting.

The office affected is located in the back of the Macon County Courthouse, 253 W. Wood St., Decatur.

Early voting times and dates are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1; and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

For more information call (217) 424-1333.

