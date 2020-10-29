 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voting still an option over the weekend in Macon County
0 comments

Early voting still an option over the weekend in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Early voting is still an option for residents at the Macon County Clerk’s Office.

The voting location is 141 S. Main Street, Room 119, Decatur.

According to County Clerk Josh Tanner, the closure of the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office, due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday, had no effect on the County Clerk’s Office or early voting.

Election 2020: Macon County state's attorney candidates share long and ambitious to-do lists

The office affected is located in the back of the Macon County Courthouse, 253 W. Wood St., Decatur.

Early voting times and dates are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1; and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

For more information call (217) 424-1333.

Decatur votes on Election Day 2019

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: GOP bus tour comes to Mattoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News