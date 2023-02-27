DECATUR – Early voting for the April 4 municipal election is currently underway at the Macon County Clerk's Office.

Both in person and mail-in voting kicked off last week. All Macon County voters can vote early in person at the county clerk’s office, located at 141 S. Main St. in Room 119 in Decatur, until Election Day.

Macon County early voting hours are as follows:

Weekdays through March 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, April 3, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vote by mail ballots were mailed on Feb. 23, but voters have until March 30 to request a mail-in ballot. Applications to do so are available at maconcounty.illinois.gov.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than April 4 and will be accepted through April 18, 2023.

Voters, depending on their residency, will be tasked with deciding on a number of local races, including for mayors, school board and city council members, village trustees and more. All Macon County voters will also see at least one referendum question on their ballots.

Residents can obtain their specific sample ballots at the county clerk’s office leading up to the April 4 election.

The clerk’s office can be reached at 217-424-1333.

US presidents who were elected for a second term, ranked US presidents who were elected for a second term, ranked #21. Richard Nixon #20. George W. Bush #19. Grover Cleveland #18. Calvin Coolidge #17. Andrew Jackson #16. Ulysses S. Grant #15. Bill Clinton #14. James Madison #13. William McKinley #12. Woodrow Wilson #11. James Monroe #10. Lyndon B. Johnson #9. Barack Obama #8. Ronald Reagan #7. Thomas Jefferson #6. Harry S. Truman #5. Dwight D. Eisenhower #4. Theodore Roosevelt #3. Franklin D. Roosevelt #2. George Washington #1. Abraham Lincoln