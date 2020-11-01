East End Grill in Decatur flies clear of indoor dining ban

DECATUR — Everyone’s East End Grill restaurant parked within the confines of Decatur Airport is now taxiing to an enviable position: it can cheerfully ignore Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s orders to shutdown indoor dining service starting Monday.
That’s because the new, stricter shut down rules for this region aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 don’t apply to eateries that are deemed part of essential businesses, like airports.
It just so happens the airport restaurant won’t be open Monday anyway, but only because that is its regular day off. Normal service from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. will up and running Wednesday through Saturday, with Sundays 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Tuesday they normally close at 2 p.m. as well, but will stay open this Tuesday, voting day, until 8 p.m. as the airport is a polling spot. “And we’re going to run a little special,” said Nic Morganthaler, who owns the East End Grill with his wife, Stefanie.
“If a diner has got their ‘I Voted” sticker on, they might get a free piece of pie or a cinnamon roll.”
Should the governor stop by, however, all he is likely to get served is the cold shoulder. Morganthaler said he’d be tempted to stay open in any case, even without the air cover of the airport as an essential business, because he said the virus shutdown targeting indoor dining is just unfair.
“If you can go to Walmart and you can go to Menards, you should be able to come to a restaurant,” he added. “I think restaurants are a target of convenience, and I don’t believe anything the governor says. I think his (virus) data is skewed and not accurate.”
The state health department on Friday said Region 6, which includes the Decatur area, would be under new restrictions to contain COVID. On Sunday, the region north of Decatur, which covers Bloomington-Normal, was added to the list. Among the restrictions are a ban on indoor dining and bar service.
Morganthaler, who spoke while taking a quick break from serving all-American breakfasts with all the trimmings Sunday, also wondered how the state can effectively cripple a whole business segment and offer it no means of support?
“A lot of these restaurants and other businesses are not going to survive,” he warned. “Outdoor dining is not going to work in a Midwest winter.”
The restaurateur said he acknowledges COVID is real and it poses real risks for some people but, statistically, he said, most Americans stand more chance of being badly injured or killed every time they climb into their car or truck. He said we are willing to accept that risk as the price for living our modern lives the way we want to live them, and he said eating out in a restaurant in the time of COVID was far less risky than the car journey to get there.
“It’s like President Trump said,” Morganthaler added. “You can’t let it run your life, you can’t be scared of it. If keeping this restaurant open sets an example and shows people that, we’re happy to do it.”
He got no arguments from his Sunday morning, post-church dining crowd. Cyndi Haynes and her husband Butch were both enjoying fried breakfasts they said tasted as good as the food’s looks and aroma suggested, and were also deeply satisfied with the attitude of their host.
“Yesss,” said Cyndi Haynes, 56, pumping her fist in the air when told the East End Grill is exempt from the governor’s virus rules. “Their food is amazing, their staff is always happy and friendly and we want to support them anyway we can,” she said.
“And I think the governor is overreaching. He’s closing down our state, and we’re closing down America… and if we don’t instead start putting America back together again, we and our economy is going to go so far down the rabbit hole we may not be able to crawl ourselves back out.”
