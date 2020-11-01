East End Grill in Decatur flies clear of indoor dining ban

The restaurateur said he acknowledges COVID is real and it poses real risks for some people but, statistically, he said, most Americans stand more chance of being badly injured or killed every time they climb into their car or truck. He said we are willing to accept that risk as the price for living our modern lives the way we want to live them, and he said eating out in a restaurant in the time of COVID was far less risky than the car journey to get there.

“It’s like President Trump said,” Morganthaler added. “You can’t let it run your life, you can’t be scared of it. If keeping this restaurant open sets an example and shows people that, we’re happy to do it.”

He got no arguments from his Sunday morning, post-church dining crowd. Cyndi Haynes and her husband Butch were both enjoying fried breakfasts they said tasted as good as the food’s looks and aroma suggested, and were also deeply satisfied with the attitude of their host.

“Yesss,” said Cyndi Haynes, 56, pumping her fist in the air when told the East End Grill is exempt from the governor’s virus rules. “Their food is amazing, their staff is always happy and friendly and we want to support them anyway we can,” she said.