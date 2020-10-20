ELECTION 2020: 2 Coles County candidates vying for 15th Congressional District seat

"If elected, this will be my number one focus," Miller said. "I will fight for fair trade agreements, to remove regulations limiting job growth and hiring, and to promote and utilize our region's unique assets and hard-working people to get our economy booming again."

Erika Weaver

The Mattoon candidate said she is running because she wants every family to have the opportunity to pursue their American dream, but without the hardships that she endured. Weaver said she understands the difficulties families face to provide housing and food security. Weaver said she will work across the aisle with those of opposing ideologies to help obtain the economic development and the essential social services that district residents need.

"I will always do what is best for the people of this district above allegiance to party or administration," Weaver said. "As a public defender and school board member, I understand how vital it is to have someone who will engage in the tough conversations necessary to accomplish goals."