Election 2020: Macon County state's attorney candidates share long and ambitious to-do lists

“And people misusing firearms in violent ways is obviously a big issue that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Wagoner takes a view, also shared by Rueter, that violent gun-related crime sends a bad signal about the quality of life here and serves to drag down the city’s image. She said people looking to move here or create a business here will think twice when a Google search pops up with news of the latest killings, woundings and shootings.

“So we've got to figure out a way to get that under control for the benefit of us all,” she said.

Both lawyers also point out, however, that there is more to the job than just wielding a big legal stick to metaphorically beat over the heads of evil-doers. Rueter said justice must be tempered with mercy, and that can mean everything from not forgetting we still have an opioid crisis blighting lives to looking at ways to keep children from falling into careers of crime.

Rueter said people must be shown the criminal justice system is fair and free of racism at a time of heightened concern about minorities receiving a fair shake. “As much as I can as a prosecutor, I will talk about cases and be open about cases,” he said. “I want people to see the process will work the way it is supposed to.”