Election 2020: Macon County state's attorney candidates share long and ambitious to-do lists

DECATUR — The two seasoned lawyers who want voters to pick them as the next Macon County State’s Attorney share long to-do lists with some remarkable similarities.
Both Republican candidate Scott Rueter and his Democratic rival, Tammara “Tammy” Wagoner, critique the current atmosphere in the office. Rueter calls it a “malaise” while Wagoner said the work environment under current Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott — who isn’t running for reelection — hasn’t always been seen as “positive.”
“And I think the first thing you’ve got to do is let people in the office know that we are going to work together,” said Wagoner, 49. “We’re going to get through the county’s budget crisis, we’re going to get through the backlog of court cases.”
Rueter said making sure the office worked well was the first step in rebuilding public trust in a legal system where fairness and equal treatment must be job one. “One big area I think needs to be addressed pretty early on is gaining people’s trust in the office,” added Rueter, 61. “We regain that trust and we get the public’s cooperation and that will result in successful prosecutions.”
Fighting gun crime in the face of a sharp uptick in firearm violence in Decatur is another agenda item on both candidates’ priority list. Rueter doesn't like the term “gun violence”, however. He said the problem is not the gun but the person on the other end who is misusing it for the purposes of doing harm.
“And people misusing firearms in violent ways is obviously a big issue that needs to be addressed,” he said.
Wagoner takes a view, also shared by Rueter, that violent gun-related crime sends a bad signal about the quality of life here and serves to drag down the city’s image. She said people looking to move here or create a business here will think twice when a Google search pops up with news of the latest killings, woundings and shootings.
“So we've got to figure out a way to get that under control for the benefit of us all,” she said.
Both lawyers also point out, however, that there is more to the job than just wielding a big legal stick to metaphorically beat over the heads of evil-doers. Rueter said justice must be tempered with mercy, and that can mean everything from not forgetting we still have an opioid crisis blighting lives to looking at ways to keep children from falling into careers of crime.
Rueter said people must be shown the criminal justice system is fair and free of racism at a time of heightened concern about minorities receiving a fair shake. “As much as I can as a prosecutor, I will talk about cases and be open about cases,” he said. “I want people to see the process will work the way it is supposed to.”
Wagoner said with great power comes great responsibility and she has no doubt the state’s attorney's office does hold immense influence over the lives of individuals who come into contact with it. “But it’s not all about sending people to prison,” she said. “It’s also about helping people become better people, perhaps by diverting them away from the prison system and towards more community-based sentences where they can get the treatment they need.”
Wagoner said society will benefit more in the long-run by helping those who can be helped to become productive members of society with a sense of self-esteem and self-worth.
The question remains for voters to decide who is better to achieve goals both candidates admit are as lofty and difficult as they are worthwhile.
Rueter points to his long track record of service, working both sides of the legal street, prosecution and defense. Married with two children, he served as state’s attorney from 2000-2004 and has been with the Macon County Public Defender’s Office for the past 15 years.
Rueter said sitting behind the defense table has broadened his outlook and changed his attitude as a lawyer, offering him a keener sense of perspective on the whole legal process.
“I think the trust that I’ve built up in that capacity will go a long way towards opening doors — that may not be available to others — with elements of the community that are under-represented in the criminal justice system,” he added. “Do I think my experience will make me a better prosecutor? Absolutely.”
Wagoner, also married with two children, has recently been working as an assistant state’s attorney in both Moultrie and McLean counties and has previously done the same job in Macon County.
Asked why she is the best person to become the new Macon County state’s attorney, she replied: “Because I want to. I know that sounds really simplistic, but I love this job and I am very passionate about what I do and I am very passionate about making sure the people who work with me have that same feeling.”
