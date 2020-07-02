Election 2020: McGorray announces candidacy for the 96th House District

DECATUR – When Charlie McGorray was first approached about running for the Illinois House seat in the 96th district, his wife, Vicki, was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
Once she finished treatment and now that she's doing well, he wanted her blessing before accepting.
“I told her, 'I don't want to do it if you're not 100 percent on board,'” he said.
She is, and McGorray, a Republican, announced his candidacy formally in Central Park on Thursday. He is running for the seat currently occupied by state Rep. Sue Scherer, a Democrat from Decatur.
“The House seat in our 96th district has been in the hands of one person for almost eight years now, and essentially it's a rubber stamp for the Chicago Machine and Mike Madigan,” McGorray said. “Very little has been done for the city of Decatur, for the east side of Springfield and for the connecting areas and rural farmland in between.”
During his announcement, McGorray was accompanied by Scott Reuter, the Republican candidate for state's attorney, state Rep. Mike Murphy from the 99th district in Springfield, whose district borders the 96th, and state Rep. Dan Caulkins, who represents the 101st district which includes Macon County.
The McGorrays have considered moving away from Central Illinois as many of their friends have, but when Caulkins told him he needed help in the General Assembly, and considering the generations of history his family has in Decatur, McGorray decided against it.
The candidate is retired from the Decatur Fire Department.
“He's not really a politician,” Caulkins said. “He's someone who cares about this community and he was a fireman here for 25-plus years, he started a business, he's helped other people start businesses, he's got a great heart.”
McGorray's understanding of finance and business is one reason Caulkins urged him to run, he said.
“He's going to be someone who can help us address the (state) pension plan and to help us solve our problems,” Caulkins said. “He just checked a lot of boxes and obviously he cares a great deal about Illinois, and I thought, here's an opportunity if you want to help. We need help. We all need help in Springfield.”
Among McGorray's top issues are the state's budget, which he said has a $6.1 billion deficit.
“Most people in Decatur and Central Illinois don't realize how bad it is,” McGorray said. “You can't live like that and I can't live like that and they shouldn't. What we need to do is balance the budget, and they need to prioritize their spending. There's going to be spending cuts. You can't just keep taxing and taxing and taxing. You run people out and then that tax burden falls on a much smaller base, and then proportionately, their taxes go higher.”
