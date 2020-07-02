Election 2020: McGorray announces candidacy for the 96th House District

Federal judge denies GOP request to prevent Pritzker’s crowd limit rule from applying to political gatherings A federal judge on Thursday denied the Illinois Republican Party’s request to temporarily block Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people from applying to political gatherings.

The McGorrays have considered moving away from Central Illinois as many of their friends have, but when Caulkins told him he needed help in the General Assembly, and considering the generations of history his family has in Decatur, McGorray decided against it.

The candidate is retired from the Decatur Fire Department.

“He's not really a politician,” Caulkins said. “He's someone who cares about this community and he was a fireman here for 25-plus years, he started a business, he's helped other people start businesses, he's got a great heart.”

McGorray's understanding of finance and business is one reason Caulkins urged him to run, he said.

“He's going to be someone who can help us address the (state) pension plan and to help us solve our problems,” Caulkins said. “He just checked a lot of boxes and obviously he cares a great deal about Illinois, and I thought, here's an opportunity if you want to help. We need help. We all need help in Springfield.”

Among McGorray's top issues are the state's budget, which he said has a $6.1 billion deficit.