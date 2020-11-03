Election fears, COVID and civil unrest fire-up Central Illinois gun, ammo sales

Over at the Locked & Loaded gun store and range near Pana, the demand for all things firearms is sky-high and climbing. “I noticed last week we sold over 1 million rounds (of ammunition) just out of this store,” said Tyler Sims, one of the owners and also the store manager.

“That is probably 10 times the normal amount we would sell.”

Sims, 33, agreed the extraordinary demand was fueled by pre-election jitters and also a rising sense of concern for personal safety in the face of TV screens filled with images of riots and chaos.

“Even though none of that was local, it had a lot of people stressed out,” he added. “And it’s your God-given right to protect yourself.”

Sims said the pressure was being felt on ammunition supplies but said he had good connections with suppliers to bring in more. “I mean I can’t guarantee that we’ll have whatever you want, but there is a pretty good chance. And, what we do run out of, it’s generally just a matter of a few days before we get more.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}