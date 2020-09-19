Election letter from Illinois Secretary of State causes confusion

DECATUR — Area county clerks are seeking to quell any concerns brought about by letters being received regarding applications for vote by mail ballots.
“Over the past few days, many Macon County voters have received a letter from Secretary of State Jesse White’s office notifying them that they have not applied for a vote by mail ballot, and they should contact my office to complete their application,” County Clerk Josh Tanner said in a news release.
Tanner said Senate Bill 1863, passed by lawmakers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, required election authorities to send a vote by mail ballot application to every person who has voted in any of the past three elections.
The law stipulates that the application be followed up by a letter from White’s office to those people who, according to the State Board of Elections, have not yet applied for a vote by mail ballot.
“However, the notices do not accurately reflect the current status of vote by mail applications my office has received from Macon County voters,” Tanner said. “I assure those who have applied for vote mail ballots that my office has been processing your applications, and vote by mail ballots will be sent to Macon County voters who have requested them beginning September 24th and should start arriving the following week.”
A similar news release was issued by the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and officials in Coles County reported fielding numerous calls Friday about the letter.
State officials reported earlier this month that more than a million Illinoisans have applied to vote by mail for the November election, roughly triple the number of the last presidential contest in 2016.
Local election officials remind residents that mail in voting is not required.
In-person early voting and Election Day polling places will be available as always to any voters who prefer to utilize those options.
The election is Nov. 3.
