Election 2020: Macon County candidate responses

The Herald & Review emailed a list of questions to candidates on the March ballot. The following candidates responded. Responses below have not been edited.
MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 3
Bryan E. Smith
Democrat
Why are you running?
I am running for re-election so I can continue to be a voice for the people I represent in Macon County.
What are your three top goals if you win?
1. Continue to work to find ways that various governmental entities within Macon County can work together, formally (through Intergovernmental Agreements) or informally, to provide services to residents in an efficient and effective way so that the taxpayers dollars are being used wisely. 2. Continue to work to find ways to deal with declining tax base without increasing taxes 3. Continue to work to see that public safety is a priority in budgeting for the county.
MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 4
Lloyd R. Holman
Democrat
Why are you running?
Born in Decatur and live and worked my entire life here. Educated in Decatur Public Schools. Retired railroad conductor at 40 years of service and union representative for over 38 years. I have a clear understanding of rules, laws and regulations, how and why they are necessary and how they help us make informed rational decisions to best represent our constituency’s. I have had extensive safety training in hazardous materials and general safety. Transportation, specifically rail, is where I have spent much of my adult life, negotiating contracts, implementing them and assuring compliance. I believe I would bring experience and insight to the Board.
What are your three top goals if you win?
1. Job creation. Preferably living wage jobs. 2. Reduce wasteful spending and repetitive services. Coordinate services where possible. 3. Infrastructure, much of our infrastructure is in desperate need of critical maintenance.
MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 5
Hubert Murray
Republican
Why are you running?
I am running for Macon County board to bring a new generation of grit and resilience to local government. We need a fierce statesman that can not only be fearlessly authentic but can accomplish much more for their constituents than a charmer. As we all know government plays a profound role in our lives. From birth to death we interact with various government entities. How those interactions develop depends on the governing bodies. There are too many times where the excessive burden is placed on our citizens. Having a leader that has tackled burdensome government programs by developing better sound policies and administrating the program in a more efficient matter is valuable for not only for taxpayer dollars but for the interaction they have with government. I know firsthand the challenges everyday residences of Macon County face. Born and raised in Macon County, I went through some tough times growing up. My family struggled to make ends meet. But they got by thanks to family, church, and hard work. My childhood experience showed me the power of hard work and the importance of helping others. With these experiences motivated to run for County Board. My background includes being a proud graduate of Meridian Community Unit School District and a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Science and eSociety from the University of Arizona. As an Army Reserve veteran, my military education includes Army Recruiting School, Army Mechanic School, and Basic Combat Training from Ft. Benning, Georgia. In both the Army and government, I have never walked away from the problematic situation, and I won’t do that in Macon County either. Whether fully funding transportation infrastructure or protecting our communities, I will work tirelessly for commonsense legislation that serves our community and makes it less burdensome and safe.
What are your three top goals if you win?
A few of the objectives I would like to tackle on the county board is our county’s financial situation, infrastructure needs, and cutting government red-tape. We are already balancing the excessive taxes from the state of Illinois and the needs of our community, I am committed to lessening the burden on the taxpayers of Macon County. This is evaluating our county’s contingency plans, third party vendor contracts, and working on innovative solutions to enhance the quality of Macon County’s tax dollars rather than simply raising taxes. We rely on our transportation system to get us where we need to go along with moving our products to the global market. Investing in a 21st Century transportation system is critical to our county’s economic success. Our surrounding competitors are investing more in infrastructure to not only enhance the quality of their roads for their citizens but creating infrastructure to land job creation.
Debra Kraft
Republican
Why are you running?
I represent District 5 which consists of Macon, Elwin, Blue Mound, Boody, Niantic, Harristown and most of South Shores. I have represented these folks for the last four years and hope to remain their advocate on our County Board
What are your three top goals if you win?
Besides balancing the budget, we need to address the Recycling issue. Most of all, I hope to continue to build relationships and maintain the ones I have. We are so blessed to have the BEST elected officials in Central Illinois. The employees in each department are committed and dedicated to do the best job possible. If we all work together, we can accomplish great things for Decatur and Macon County
MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 7
Kevin R. Greenfield
Republican
I am running for re-election to continue the good thing we have going in Macon County. But first I would personally like to thank Mr. Buffett and his foundation for all of the money and contributions he has given to Macon County. As chair of the Macon County Board and past chair of the finance committee I know first had what a positive impact this has had on Macon County and other government agencies as well. I also know how important this has been to the local community.
I want to continue to work with local, city and state leaders to bring money back to Macon County. When we all join forces as one group, we are very hard to say no to. I want the taxpayers of Macon County to get the best bang for their hard-earned buck. I want Macon County to be a good and positive place for people to live and work. When government works with the private sector there is nothing it can’t achieve.
I believe Macon County Government has to live within it’s means, and that means a balanced budget. This year barring a setback “we are going” to achieve that without a tax increase.
I am running for re-election because the people in my district have asked me to, and I was taught when you are called upon to serve, you serve!! And I will continue to do the best job I can.
What are your three top goals if you win?
#1 – Public Safety
As Board Chairman, my duties are a little different than the rest of the board members. My first goal and I also believe my first responsibility should be the safety of the residents of Macon County. To put as many deputies on the streets as possible. The county residents voted to increase the sales tax so this can be done. By spending are tax dollars wisely, we can achieve this goal.
#2 - Balanced Budget
Everyone has to live within a budget including government. If everything continues on the right path Macon County will have a balanced budget at the end of this fiscal year without a tax increase. It hasn’t been easy achieving this goal. By being a small business owner myself I have learned two thing – you don’t go buy a new house if you can’t make your car payment, and if you don’t have it to spend, you can’t spend it. Government has to learn to live within its means.
#3 Working with Local and State Government
By working with the city, state and federal agencies we have managed to bring over 60 million dollars to Macon County over the last few years. This is not enough money!! IDOT moves very slowly but in the next 2 years people are going to see many road projects take off. Local government has to combine their efforts to go after state and federal funds as a united group or Macon County will be left behind.
MACON COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
MACON COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY
Why are you running?
I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to help Macon County be the best place for families to live and prosper. People want to live and raise families where they feel safe; where they feel that the law treats everyone equally and fairly; where government is answerable and responsive to the people; and where the government doesn’t waste the resources given to it by the people. I believe that I can guide the Office of State’s Attorney to uphold those principles, and to provide effective, efficient and fair leadership for the office, while using common sense in the application of the laws of Illinois. But the Office of State’s Attorney isn’t just about criminal prosecution. As the lawyer for Macon County, the State’s Attorney represents the County in all legal actions. Previously having been State’s Attorney, I have the experience and ability to handle that aspect of the office. I am a lifelong resident of Macon County, but for a few years of school and early job experience, and my family, and my wife’s family, have been here in Macon County for generations. I am committed to being involved in my community, and have been involved in many civic and charitable organizations over the years, because making Macon County a good place for families is not about being an elected official. It’s about giving of yourself for others. I also enjoy the work I do as an attorney. I was a prosecuting attorney for 20 years of my career, and now have been a defense attorney for 15. For 35 years I have helped people with issues in the criminal law field. Ultimately I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to continue to help and represent the people of Macon County.
Also on the ballot
MAROA FORSYTH COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL
"Shall the Board of Education of Maroa Forsyth Community Unit School District Number 2, Macon and DeWitt Counties, Illinois, build and equip a new middle school building on the existing Maroa-Forsyth Middle School site, demolish the existing Maroa-Forsyth Middle School Building, alter, repair and equip the Maroa-Forsyth High School Building, improve school sites and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $33,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof."
DECATUR TOWNSHIP
"Should the City of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products to adults 21 and older?"
BLUE MOUND
"Should the Village of Blue Mound, in light of State legislation legalizing the possession, consumption, and sale of recreational adult use cannabis, allow the sale of recreational adult use cannabis within its jurisdiction?"
MAROA
"Should the City of Maroa, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization within the city limits?"
MAROA
"Should the City of Maroa, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Craft Grower or an AdultUse Cannabis Cultivation Center within city limits?"
MAROA
"Should the City of Maroa, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Infuser Organization or Infuser, an Adult-Use Cannabis Processing Organization or Processor, or an Adult-Use Cannabis Transporting Organization or Transporter within city limits?"
WARRENSBURG
"Should the Village of Warrensburg, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization within Village limits?"
WARRENSBURG
"Should the Village of Warrensburg, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary support organizations, including but not limited to, Adult-Use Cannabis Craft Growing, Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivation, Adult-Use Cannabis Infuser, Adult-Use Cannabis Processing, Adult-Use Cannabis Transportation and Storage centers?"
WARRENSBURG
"Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for Warrensburg Police Protection be increased to .60% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property in the Village?"