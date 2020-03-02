Election 2020: Macon County candidate responses

MACON COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY

Scott Rueter

I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to help Macon County be the best place for families to live and prosper. People want to live and raise families where they feel safe; where they feel that the law treats everyone equally and fairly; where government is answerable and responsive to the people; and where the government doesn’t waste the resources given to it by the people. I believe that I can guide the Office of State’s Attorney to uphold those principles, and to provide effective, efficient and fair leadership for the office, while using common sense in the application of the laws of Illinois. But the Office of State’s Attorney isn’t just about criminal prosecution. As the lawyer for Macon County, the State’s Attorney represents the County in all legal actions. Previously having been State’s Attorney, I have the experience and ability to handle that aspect of the office. I am a lifelong resident of Macon County, but for a few years of school and early job experience, and my family, and my wife’s family, have been here in Macon County for generations. I am committed to being involved in my community, and have been involved in many civic and charitable organizations over the years, because making Macon County a good place for families is not about being an elected official. It’s about giving of yourself for others. I also enjoy the work I do as an attorney. I was a prosecuting attorney for 20 years of my career, and now have been a defense attorney for 15. For 35 years I have helped people with issues in the criminal law field. Ultimately I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to continue to help and represent the people of Macon County.