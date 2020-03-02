Election 2020: Macon County candidate responses
Election 2020: Macon County candidate responses

The Herald & Review emailed a list of questions to candidates on the March ballot. The following candidates responded. Responses below have not been edited.

Scroll down for the complete ballot. 

MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 3 

Bryan E. Smith

Democrat

Why are you running?

I am running for re-election so I can continue to be a voice for the people I represent in Macon County.

What are your three top goals if you win?

1. Continue to work to find ways that various governmental entities within Macon County can work together, formally (through Intergovernmental Agreements) or informally, to provide services to residents in an efficient and effective way so that the taxpayers dollars are being used wisely. 2. Continue to work to find ways to deal with declining tax base without increasing taxes 3. Continue to work to see that public safety is a priority in budgeting for the county.

Marcy A. Rood

Democrat

Why are you running? 
I believe Macon County is a special community of wonderful people and many assets. I want to contribute and help this county become stronger with good governance, fiscal responsibility and innovative solutions to move us forward. I have devoted my career to public service, working in energy efficiency and clean transportation, and was given the opportunity to serve by fulfilling a vacant seat. I am grateful and look forward to making a positive contribution to the future of Macon County.
 
What are your three top goals if you win? 
 
1) Safe and Efficient Roads and Bridges for Macon County; 2) Clean Environment; 3) Economic Opportunities for One and All

MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 4 

Lloyd R. Holman

Democrat

Why are you running?

Born in Decatur and live and worked my entire life here. Educated in Decatur Public Schools. Retired railroad conductor at 40 years of service and union representative for over 38 years. I have a clear understanding of rules, laws and regulations, how and why they are necessary and how they help us make informed rational decisions to best represent our constituency’s. I have had extensive safety training in hazardous materials and general safety. Transportation, specifically rail, is where I have spent much of my adult life, negotiating contracts, implementing them and assuring compliance. I believe I would bring experience and insight to the Board.

What are your three top goals if you win?

1. Job creation. Preferably living wage jobs. 2. Reduce wasteful spending and repetitive services. Coordinate services where possible. 3. Infrastructure, much of our infrastructure is in desperate need of critical maintenance.

MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 5

Hubert Murray

Republican 

Why are you running?

I am running for Macon County board to bring a new generation of grit and resilience to local government. We need a fierce statesman that can not only be fearlessly authentic but can accomplish much more for their constituents than a charmer. As we all know government plays a profound role in our lives. From birth to death we interact with various government entities. How those interactions develop depends on the governing bodies. There are too many times where the excessive burden is placed on our citizens. Having a leader that has tackled burdensome government programs by developing better sound policies and administrating the program in a more efficient matter is valuable for not only for taxpayer dollars but for the interaction they have with government. I know firsthand the challenges everyday residences of Macon County face. Born and raised in Macon County, I went through some tough times growing up. My family struggled to make ends meet. But they got by thanks to family, church, and hard work. My childhood experience showed me the power of hard work and the importance of helping others. With these experiences motivated to run for County Board. My background includes being a proud graduate of Meridian Community Unit School District and a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Science and eSociety from the University of Arizona. As an Army Reserve veteran, my military education includes Army Recruiting School, Army Mechanic School, and Basic Combat Training from Ft. Benning, Georgia. In both the Army and government, I have never walked away from the problematic situation, and I won’t do that in Macon County either. Whether fully funding transportation infrastructure or protecting our communities, I will work tirelessly for commonsense legislation that serves our community and makes it less burdensome and safe.

What are your three top goals if you win?

A few of the objectives I would like to tackle on the county board is our county’s financial situation, infrastructure needs, and cutting government red-tape. We are already balancing the excessive taxes from the state of Illinois and the needs of our community, I am committed to lessening the burden on the taxpayers of Macon County. This is evaluating our county’s contingency plans, third party vendor contracts, and working on innovative solutions to enhance the quality of Macon County’s tax dollars rather than simply raising taxes. We rely on our transportation system to get us where we need to go along with moving our products to the global market. Investing in a 21st Century transportation system is critical to our county’s economic success. Our surrounding competitors are investing more in infrastructure to not only enhance the quality of their roads for their citizens but creating infrastructure to land job creation.

Debra Kraft

Republican 

Why are you running?

I represent District 5 which consists of Macon, Elwin, Blue Mound, Boody, Niantic, Harristown and most of South Shores. I have represented these folks for the last four years and hope to remain their advocate on our County Board

What are your three top goals if you win?

Besides balancing the budget, we need to address the Recycling issue. Most of all, I hope to continue to build relationships and maintain the ones I have. We are so blessed to have the BEST elected officials in Central Illinois. The employees in each department are committed and dedicated to do the best job possible. If we all work together, we can accomplish great things for Decatur and Macon County

MACON COUNTY BOARD - DISTRICT 7

Kevin R. Greenfield

Republican 

I am running for re-election to continue the good thing we have going in Macon County. But first I would personally like to thank Mr. Buffett and his foundation for all of the money and contributions he has given to Macon County. As chair of the Macon County Board and past chair of the finance committee I know first had what a positive impact this has had on Macon County and other government agencies as well. I also know how important this has been to the local community.

I want to continue to work with local, city and state leaders to bring money back to Macon County. When we all join forces as one group, we are very hard to say no to. I want the taxpayers of Macon County to get the best bang for their hard-earned buck. I want Macon County to be a good and positive place for people to live and work. When government works with the private sector there is nothing it can’t achieve.

I believe Macon County Government has to live within it’s means, and that means a balanced budget. This year barring a setback “we are going” to achieve that without a tax increase.

I am running for re-election because the people in my district have asked me to, and I was taught when you are called upon to serve, you serve!! And I will continue to do the best job I can.

What are your three top goals if you win?

#1 – Public Safety

As Board Chairman, my duties are a little different than the rest of the board members. My first goal and I also believe my first responsibility should be the safety of the residents of Macon County. To put as many deputies on the streets as possible. The county residents voted to increase the sales tax so this can be done. By spending are tax dollars wisely, we can achieve this goal.

#2 - Balanced Budget

Everyone has to live within a budget including government. If everything continues on the right path Macon County will have a balanced budget at the end of this fiscal year without a tax increase. It hasn’t been easy achieving this goal. By being a small business owner myself I have learned two thing – you don’t go buy a new house if you can’t make your car payment, and if you don’t have it to spend, you can’t spend it. Government has to learn to live within its means.

#3 Working with Local and State Government

By working with the city, state and federal agencies we have managed to bring over 60 million dollars to Macon County over the last few years. This is not enough money!! IDOT moves very slowly but in the next 2 years people are going to see many road projects take off. Local government has to combine their efforts to go after state and federal funds as a united group or Macon County will be left behind.

Edward Yoder

Republican 
 
Why are you running? 
I am running for County Board District 7 because the "85th Street Bridge" is nearly $1,000,000 over budget and a year past schedule due to a County engineering oversight of buried natural gas pipelines. These pipelines have been there since 1930. Reas Bridge Road is scheduled for a $16,000,000 closure and rebuild in the very near future. This County is struggling to cross a creek, so the thought of crossing Lake Decatur under the current County Board administration is worrisome. The County Chairman has once again passed the annual fiscal county budget with a deficit of over $2,800,000; yet there are no known fiscal plans or policies in place to reduce it. I have a Master of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale that focused on both supply side economics and rural economic development. My Master's Thesis is based upon ethanol production. I have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Industrial Drafting from Richland Community College. I have 10 years of engineering experience at Caterpillar, Inc. For the past 6 years I have been an engineer at Ameren Illinois. I am the operations manager for Yoder Farm Operators, LLC, located in Long Creek Township. I grew up in Long Creek Township on the same farm where my parents still live today, and I have owned my home in nearby Decatur since 2006. I have lived in Long Creek Township nearly my entire life. I am a member of St. Jame's Church. If elected, I will bring my Christian ethics, farm background, corporate experience, and education to the table to bring leadership and fiscal responsibility back to our County Board. I will represent the residents of District 7. Please visit my website: https://www.edyodercountyboard.com/
 
What are your three top goals if you win? 
1) I want to be placed upon the Transportation Committee in order to bring an engineer's perspective to the Committee. I want to bring additional public transparency to large infrastructure projects by making project schedules, project costs, and planning drawings readily available to the general public. 2) I want to work with the Macon County Economic Development Corporation to apply for Federal grants to expand fiber-optic broadband into rural Macon County. This will have a very positive impact on the residents, farms, and small businesses in the outlying areas of District 7. 3) I will work on reforming our County Ethics Ordinance for local officials. This is a little known area of Macon County Ordinance policy that is rarely discussed or understood. The current Macon County Ethics Ordinance for local county and township officials needs a major overhaul because it is basically useless as it is currently written. 

MACON COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK 

Sherry A. Doty

Republican

Why are you running?  

When I started at the Circuit Clerks office in 1983, I had no idea I would still be there 30 plus years later. It takes a depth of experience and knowledge of this office to properly lead this office. I have managed and supervised each and every department within the office. I understand that each and every person that walks through the door of the office deserves a chance to be helped with their particular situation. As Circuit Clerk I will use my 35 years of experience, knowledge and leadership skills to continue to serve the citizens and taxpayers of Macon County and lead this office into the future. I simply love my job and the satisfaction of helping others both inside and outside of the office.
 
What are your three top goals if you win?
#1. To lead the office forward as we move to a paperless society. #2. Share my knowledge and experience to take the staff to the next level of efficiency. # 3. Implement new training procedures to improve our service for the citizens and taxpayers of Macon County. #4. To be cost effective and transparent with the taxpayers money . 

Jennifer Yborra

Republican

Why are you running? 
 
I'm seeking the position of Macon County Circuit Clerk because I have a strong passion and commitment for serving the people of Macon County. My past and present educational, employment and volunteer experience will serve as a strong foundation to fully participate in maintaining team efficiency and professionalism for those we serve. I understand how local government impacts the lives of citizens every day. Enhancing our technology, quality of service and building positive relationships with all agencies will strengthen our team efficiency and professionalism. Streamlining and clear communication of information will reduce time and frustration for those we serve and further lessen the burden on the tax payers of Macon County. The position of Circuit Clerk needs a leader with integrity, professionalism and the dedication to pursue leading -edge ideas that will modernize and enhance services along with being fiscally responsible.
 
What are your three top goals if you win? 
My goals for the Office of Circuit Clerk are to bring fresh, innovative ideas along with positive solutions by enhancing our quality of service, technology and build positive relationships with all agencies to better serve our community and reduce government costs. My previous experience as a business owner, as well as my current position in the circuit clerk office has provided me with an increased knowledge base and understanding of the needs and expectations of our voters.

MACON COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY 

Scott Rueter

Republican 

Why are you running?

I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to help Macon County be the best place for families to live and prosper. People want to live and raise families where they feel safe; where they feel that the law treats everyone equally and fairly; where government is answerable and responsive to the people; and where the government doesn’t waste the resources given to it by the people. I believe that I can guide the Office of State’s Attorney to uphold those principles, and to provide effective, efficient and fair leadership for the office, while using common sense in the application of the laws of Illinois. But the Office of State’s Attorney isn’t just about criminal prosecution. As the lawyer for Macon County, the State’s Attorney represents the County in all legal actions. Previously having been State’s Attorney, I have the experience and ability to handle that aspect of the office. I am a lifelong resident of Macon County, but for a few years of school and early job experience, and my family, and my wife’s family, have been here in Macon County for generations. I am committed to being involved in my community, and have been involved in many civic and charitable organizations over the years, because making Macon County a good place for families is not about being an elected official. It’s about giving of yourself for others. I also enjoy the work I do as an attorney. I was a prosecuting attorney for 20 years of my career, and now have been a defense attorney for 15. For 35 years I have helped people with issues in the criminal law field. Ultimately I am running for State’s Attorney because I want to continue to help and represent the people of Macon County.

What are your three top goals if you win?
If I am elected State’s Attorney of Macon County, my top three goals will be: 1. To organize an office that will represent the people of Macon County effectively, efficiently and within budget by: a. Increasing lines of communication between the office and law enforcement b. Increasing lines of communication between the office and the people of Macon County c. Providing updated training to staff d. Clearly establishing with employees their duties, expectations and authority in conducting cases on behalf of the office 2. To foster cooperative initiatives with other agencies to promote not only appropriate reactions to criminal activity, but to also enhance proactive efforts at preventing crime. 3. To immediately address four problematic areas in Macon County: a. Gun Violence b. The Opioid Crisis c. Domestic Violence d. Juveniles in the Court System 

Philip Tibbs

Republican 

Why are you running?
I am running for Macon County State's Attorney to be a part of making our community a safer place to live. I live in Macon county with my wife Erika, my son Nicholas, and our dog Daisy alongside many of our family and friends. I believe that I am the candidate who can have the greatest success in making Macon County a safe place to live and raise a family. I am a former Assistant State's Attorney with experience prosecuting traffic, misdemeanors, and felonies. However, I have also spent the last 17 years in private practice as a Partner with Geisler Law Office. During this time I have handled criminal cases as well as civil matters making me a well rounded candidate. I recognize that our community has some challenging issues with criminal behavior and it is essential that law enforcement has an effective partner who heads up the State's Attorney's Office to prosecute the offenders in a serious and aggressive manner when required but also connects offenders with appropriate services such as drug and alcohol treatment or mental health treatment when required. There is a need for a State's Attorney who possesses creative thinking and firm solutions to ordinary and unique cases. I am that person. I want to work for you as Macon County State's Attorney.
 
What are your three top goals if you win?
First, I intend to concentrate on serious drug cases, violent crimes, crimes involving weapons, and sexual assault and abuse cases in order to remove the most dangerous offenders from our community. Second, I intend to improve existing relationships with local law enforcement as well as other local organizations and develop new relationships within the community in order to have everyone working towards the same goals. Finally, I intend to be transparent and open with the community and to establish a mutual trust with the citizens of Macon County. I will always try to do the right thing for Macon County and I want everyone to know and believe that. All of these goals will result in what I believe to be the ultimate measure of success for the Office of State's Attorney. That is a safer Macon County to live and work in for all of us. We are in this together.
 

Also on the ballot

MAROA FORSYTH COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL

"Shall the Board of Education of Maroa Forsyth Community Unit School District Number 2, Macon and DeWitt Counties, Illinois, build and equip a new middle school building on the existing Maroa-Forsyth Middle School site, demolish the existing Maroa-Forsyth Middle School Building, alter, repair and equip the Maroa-Forsyth High School Building, improve school sites and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $33,000,000 for the purpose of paying the costs thereof."

DECATUR TOWNSHIP

"Should the City of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products to adults 21 and older?"

BLUE MOUND

"Should the Village of Blue Mound, in light of State legislation legalizing the possession, consumption, and sale of recreational adult use cannabis, allow the sale of recreational adult use cannabis within its jurisdiction?"

MAROA

"Should the City of Maroa, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization within the city limits?"

MAROA

"Should the City of Maroa, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Craft Grower or an AdultUse Cannabis Cultivation Center within city limits?"

MAROA

"Should the City of Maroa, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Infuser Organization or Infuser, an Adult-Use Cannabis Processing Organization or Processor, or an Adult-Use Cannabis Transporting Organization or Transporter within city limits?"

WARRENSBURG

"Should the Village of Warrensburg, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization within Village limits?"

WARRENSBURG

"Should the Village of Warrensburg, Illinois allow the establishment and operation of Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary support organizations, including but not limited to, Adult-Use Cannabis Craft Growing, Adult-Use Cannabis Cultivation, Adult-Use Cannabis Infuser, Adult-Use Cannabis Processing, Adult-Use Cannabis Transportation and Storage centers?"

WARRENSBURG

"Shall the maximum allowable tax rate for Warrensburg Police Protection be increased to .60% of the equalized assessed value of taxable property in the Village?"

Download PDF 2020 Macon County ballot
