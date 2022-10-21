Election mailing did not come from Macon County clerk

DECATUR — A mailing recently sent to Macon County voters on Macon County clerk letterhead that includes information about Amendment 1 and candidates did not come from the county clerk.
The mailing does include accurate information on early voting hours, said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, but the county clerk's office will never mail information to voters supporting or opposing ballot questions or candidates.
