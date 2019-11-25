2020 election season is here: See who filed for Macon County offices

DECATUR — State and county office candidates on Monday kicked off the 2020 election season by filing to have their names on the March primary ballot.

The State Board of Elections at 8 a.m. Monday began what will be a weeklong filing period for those wishing to run for any judicial, congressional, legislative or statewide office. Candidates for county office file their petitions with the office of Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

Voters will participate in the primaries on March 17.

The following candidates for office filed Monday, according to the state board website and Tanner:

U.S. Senate

Mark C. Curran, Jr., Republican from Libertyville

Dick Durbin, Democrat from Springfield, incumbent

Tom Tarter, Republican from Springfield

13th Congressional District

Rodney Davis, Republican from Taylorville, incumbent

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Democrat from Springfield

Illinois Senate 55th District

Darren Bailey, Republican from Xenia

Illinois House of Representatives