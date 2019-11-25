You are the owner of this article.
2020 election season is here: See who filed for Macon County offices
2020 election season is here: See who filed for Macon County offices

DECATUR — State and county office candidates on Monday kicked off the 2020 election season by filing to have their names on the March primary ballot. 

The State Board of Elections at 8 a.m. Monday began what will be a weeklong filing period for those wishing to run for any judicial, congressional, legislative or statewide office. Candidates for county office file their petitions with the office of Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner. 

Voters will participate in the primaries on March 17.

The following candidates for office filed Monday, according to the state board website and Tanner:

U.S. Senate

  • Mark C. Curran, Jr., Republican from Libertyville 
  • Dick Durbin, Democrat from Springfield, incumbent
  • Tom Tarter, Republican from Springfield 

13th Congressional District

Doug Finke: Statehouse Insider: State shows it can move fast when it wants to

  • Rodney Davis, Republican from Taylorville, incumbent

  • Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Democrat from Springfield

Illinois Senate 55th District

  • Darren Bailey, Republican from Xenia

Illinois House of Representatives

  • 87th District: Tim Butler, Republican from Springfield, incumbent 
  • 95th District: Avery Bourne, Republican from Morrisonville, incumbent
  • 96th District: Sue Scherer, Democrat from Decatur, incumbent
  • 101st District: Dan Caulkins, Republican from Decatur, incumbent 
  • 102nd District: Brad Halbrook, Republican from Shelbyville, incumbent

Macon County Circuit Clerk

  • Jennifer Yborra, Republican
  • Sherry Doty, Republican

Macon County Recorder

  • Mary A. (Tagney) Eaton, Democrat, incumbent

Macon County State's Attorney

  • Philip Tibbs, Republican
  • Scott Rueter, Republican

Macon County Board

  • District 3: Bryan Smith, Democrat, incumbent
  • District 5: Jeffrey Entler, Republican; Debra Kraft, Republican, incumbent; Hubert Murray, Republican 
  • District 6: David Drobisch, Republican, incumbent; Rob Hickey, Democrat
  • District 7: Edward D. Yoder, Republican

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

