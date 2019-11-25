2020 election season is here: See who filed for Macon County offices

DECATUR — State and county office candidates on Monday kicked off the 2020 election season by filing to have their names on the March primary ballot.
The State Board of Elections at 8 a.m. Monday began what will be a weeklong filing period for those wishing to run for any judicial, congressional, legislative or statewide office. Candidates for county office file their petitions with the office of Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.
Voters will participate in the primaries on March 17.
The following candidates for office filed Monday, according to the state board website and Tanner:
U.S. Senate
- Mark C. Curran, Jr., Republican from Libertyville
- Dick Durbin, Democrat from Springfield, incumbent
- Tom Tarter, Republican from Springfield
13th Congressional District
Rodney Davis, Republican from Taylorville, incumbent
- Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, Democrat from Springfield
Illinois Senate 55th District
- Darren Bailey, Republican from Xenia
Illinois House of Representatives
- 87th District: Tim Butler, Republican from Springfield, incumbent
- 95th District: Avery Bourne, Republican from Morrisonville, incumbent
- 96th District: Sue Scherer, Democrat from Decatur, incumbent
- 101st District: Dan Caulkins, Republican from Decatur, incumbent
- 102nd District: Brad Halbrook, Republican from Shelbyville, incumbent
Macon County Circuit Clerk
- Jennifer Yborra, Republican
- Sherry Doty, Republican
Macon County Recorder
- Mary A. (Tagney) Eaton, Democrat, incumbent
Macon County State's Attorney
- Philip Tibbs, Republican
- Scott Rueter, Republican
Macon County Board
- District 3: Bryan Smith, Democrat, incumbent
- District 5: Jeffrey Entler, Republican; Debra Kraft, Republican, incumbent; Hubert Murray, Republican
- District 6: David Drobisch, Republican, incumbent; Rob Hickey, Democrat
- District 7: Edward D. Yoder, Republican
