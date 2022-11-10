Faber will not seek reelection to Decatur City Council

DECATUR — City Councilman Bill Faber will not seek reelection in 2023, he announced Thursday, a move that opens up at least one of three council seats in the municipal election in April.

"I'm of the feeling that eight is enough and open it up and let someone else have a shot at it," Faber told Herald & Review. "I could easily run again and I'm confident I could be reelected. But I really think that someone else should get a shot at it."

Faber, 69, was first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019 to the at-large seat. This was preceded by unsuccessful runs for council in 2003 and 2007.

He is a practicing attorney who is also a volunteer director of the Community Church of God Legal Aid Clinic and a Democratic precinct committeeman. All are roles he plans to continue in post-council.

On the council, Faber was known to be a contrarian who constantly sparred with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and some of his colleagues.

Asked if he was satisfied with his eight years on the council, Faber offered a blunt assessment.

"Oh, no, I accomplished barely nothing," he said. "I was in the minority position the whole time ... So I didn't get a damn thing done. But I tried."

Faber cited institutional barriers, such as the requirement that an item get four votes to be placed on a council agenda, as impediments.

For example, Faber tried to force a debate on allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries in Decatur city limits last year, but it only receive three votes. A 2015 proposal to raise the city's minimum wage to $10 an hour met a similar fate.

Faber also said the city's process for introducing ordinances was flawed and left little time for residents to learn about them and for the council to debate them.

Still, Faber added that "you could not get a better city manager than Scot Wrighton for this town at this time" and also touted the council's recent efforts to invest in Lake Decatur, saying they were "treating it as a precious soul."

Faber's decision opens the door for a new voice to serve on the council.

Three council seats and the mayor's office are up this cycle.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has announced plans to run for another term, as has Councilwoman Lisa Gregory. Councilman Dennis Cooper, appointed last year, has not yet made an announcement, but told Herald & Review last year that he intended to run for a full term.

Candidates for city elections were able to begin circulating petitions next year's municipal election in September.

Petitions must contain the signatures of 85 registered voters. The filing period is between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.