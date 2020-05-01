Face mask ordinance removed from Decatur City Council agenda

DECATUR — An ordinance that would have impose warnings and fines for not wearing face coverings in public places within city limits is no longer on the city council's May 4 meeting agenda.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in a news release Friday that the agenda released Thursday was amended after receiving feedback from the public. The ordinance is based on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order that requires all Illinois residents to wear face masks in public outdoor places starting May 1.
"We should honor the spirit and intent of the Governor’s order, and that is why the mask item was initially placed on the agenda," Moore Wolfe said. "Without some kind of ordinance, our local law enforcement professionals lack the authority to effectively enforce the order."
Moore Wolfe told the Herald & Review prior to the announcement that the ordinance is only meant to protect the safety of citizens and that police would not be out looking specifically for those not wearing the masks.
The ordinance that was up for consideration included fines between $250 and $500 for those who violated the code. On Friday, before news release was issued, City Manager Scot Wrighton said police would be able to use discretion in enforcing the code.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz was not immediately available for comment.
City officials in a video update on Friday noted that several businesses had already began enforcing the governor's order and required customers and employees to wear face coverings.
The council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers. Meetings in the past have been streamed live on the city's website. Members of the public are allowed to submit comments to the city clerk prior to Monday.
