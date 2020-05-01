Face mask ordinance removed from Decatur City Council agenda

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — An ordinance that would have impose warnings and fines for not wearing face coverings in public places within city limits is no longer on the city council's May 4 meeting agenda.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in a news release Friday that the agenda released Thursday was amended after receiving feedback from the public. The ordinance is based on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order that requires all Illinois residents to wear face masks in public outdoor places starting May 1.

"We should honor the spirit and intent of the Governor’s order, and that is why the mask item was initially placed on the agenda," Moore Wolfe said. "Without some kind of ordinance, our local law enforcement professionals lack the authority to effectively enforce the order."

Moore Wolfe told the Herald & Review prior to the announcement that the ordinance is only meant to protect the safety of citizens and that police would not be out looking specifically for those not wearing the masks.

The ordinance that was up for consideration included fines between $250 and $500 for those who violated the code. On Friday, before news release was issued, City Manager Scot Wrighton said police would be able to use discretion in enforcing the code.