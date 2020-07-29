Families get look at brighter Johns Hill neighborhood future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur residents in the Johns Hill neighborhood got a glimpse of a brighter future Wednesday evening, and had the chance to ask questions about it and suggest some improvements of their own.

“I would love to see it all get fixed up and look nice,” said Rosemary Manning, 73. “And for the ones who are not going to take care of their property, I want to see them out, get them out. I moved here from Chicago 30 years ago and I would like to see the neighborhood back where it used to be, and it used to be gorgeous.”

She was speaking after visiting an open house Wednesday for the Johns Hill Neighborhood Revitalization Project.

This is an ambitious city council-backed improvement program, launched with a $1.2 million grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, to overhaul and improve a 24-square-block area bounded by South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Wood, East Cantrell and South Jasper streets.