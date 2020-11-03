Fate of Illinois graduated income tax amendment hangs in balance after big bucks battle of billionaires Pritzker, Griffin

Previously, the most money spent on a proposed constitutional amendment was $4.3 million for the Illinois Crime Victims' Bill of Rights in 2014. In 2016, $3.8 million was spent on a question to ensure transportation-related taxes and revenues went to transportation purposes, such as highway construction. Both amendments were approved.

The advertising strategy of anti-amendment forces played off voter concerns about their faith in Springfield, using speculative arguments in warning about the prospects of middle-income taxpayers paying higher taxes or retirees facing new taxes on their income because of “new” powers granted by the amendment.

In reality, the only new power in the amendment was to tax different incomes at different tax rates. For decades, lawmakers have only been able to impose across-the-board income tax rate increases regardless of income. Still, hitting middle and lower incomes with future tax hikes could be more politically onerous for lawmakers than singling out higher wage earners down the road.

Nothing in the amendment mentions taxing retirement benefits, and lawmakers have always had the power to impose such a tax in Illinois — one of three states with an income tax that does not put a levy on pensions or qualified retirement benefits.