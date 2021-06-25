Federal grants to aid Central Illinois village, township

WASHINGTON — The village of Moweaqua and the Ashmore Township Road District in Coles County are recipients of federal grants intended to rebuild and modernize essential services.

The funding is made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. There were 10 Illinois recipients.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants in a news release Friday.

The village of Moweaqua received a $7,200 grant that will be used to purchase a replacement police vehicle, a Police Interceptor, 4WD Special Service, with a police package.

Ashmore Township Road District received a $25,000 grant to purchase a truck equipped with a dump bed, snow plow and hitch, and a v-box spreader. The truck will replace two existing trucks that are no longer usable by the district.

