DECATUR — After years of cobbling together resources and an inflation-induced setback last year, the city has secured what is likely the final piece to the funding puzzle for the Brush College Road grade separation project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that the city has been awarded a $16 million grant for the project, bringing the federal government's contribution to the project up to $50 million.

City leaders confirmed that the city council meeting that evening that the project is being put out for bid on June 16.

City manager Scot Wrighton said the grant will allow the city "more room to maneuver to try to get this project awarded this time," adding that "the big variable right now is what the bid's going to be."

The project was initially placed out for bid in January 2022, but was indefinitely delayed after it came back 43% over the engineer's estimates, creating a $16 million funding gap.

More resources have been identified since then. In March, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $10 million in new state funds for the project, which local officials said at the time was "the last funding piece" needed before going for bid.

There was still a gap, which Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said at the time would be filled by "cobbling together" funds from other resources.

With the new federal dollars, the city will have some breathing room in case there are more cost overruns. The extra funds could also lower the city's share of the cost for the project.

The project is considered a necessity to unclog a major bottleneck and unlock additional economic development in the city's major industrial corridor.

The overpass will carry traffic over Faries Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, which are notorious for traffic jams caused by trains working in and around the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant and the Midwest Inland Port.

This phase of the overpass project will not eliminate traffic having to use the railroad underpass south of the congested intersection.

The notorious crossing averages almost 200 trains a week, blocking traffic for 17 hours while creating congestion and impeding first responders, according to a 2013 transportation study.

In addition to the federal funds, the state has set aside about $31 million for the project while Norfolk Southern agreed to pitch in $1 million. The city's share was expected to be about $3 million.

The project was one of 63 nationally to get funding through the grant program, which is aimed at projects that eliminate at-grade rail crossings.

The more than $570 million set aside for the program came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

