Filing period nears for Decatur City Council election

DECATUR — Nominating petitions for three seats on the Decatur City Council can be filed beginning Monday, Nov. 16.

The three seats are currently held by David Horn, Chuck Kuhle and Pat McDaniel. McDaniel is not seeking reelection. Horn and Kuhle have announced plans to seek another four-year term. Ed Culp and William Wetzel also have announced plans to seek election.

Petitions are being accepted during normal business hours from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the office of the city clerk on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Candidates are reminded that the city clerk staff cannot provide any legal advice regarding the election process.

The election is April 6.

