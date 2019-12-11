First motions for marijuana expungements filed in Cook County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although recreational use of marijuana doesn’t become legal until Jan. 1, the new law also provides for automatic expungement of criminal records for possessing less than 30 grams, or roughly one ounce, of marijuana. In addition to wiping out records of court records, the law also calls on law enforcement agencies to delete records of arrests, even if those arrests did not result in charges.

That turned out to be one of the more controversial elements of the bill, and it was the subject of intense negotiations with Republicans who supported the concept of legalization but were wary of wholesale record expungements.

Supporters of expungement often pointed to statistics showing that marijuana usage rates are relatively even across racial and ethnic lines, although people of color are far more likely to be arrested and convicted for it.

Others, however, argued that low-level charges are frequently the result of plea bargaining with defendants suspected of being involved in higher-level offenses – plea deals that likely would not have occurred if low-level possession had been legal at the time.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, is one who still has reservations about the new law.

“I think that we moved too quick with recreational marijuana. I don't support it,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “Some people in my caucus did, but we're moving way too quick. There are a lot of questions, a lot of uncertainty on how it's going to be implemented, how it's going to be regulated.”

