Flick: Will it be merry or a Christmess?

You’ve got to love those wonderfully repeated scenes of Christmastime.
Like the other day at the mall, as I stood to watch the massive crowds of shoppers scurrying about and ...
OK, that’s not true in 2020.
As kids got in a long line with their parents or grandparents to shyly but triumphantly climb upon Santa’s lap and ...
OK, that’s not true in 2020.
As people adjust their facial masks, socially distance and make sure not to blurt out a “ho-ho-ho” because, as Dr. Anthony Fauci would surely attest, such an act could easily spread the virus.
Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like not Christmas.
Remember when we used to zoom around to get all the shopping done?
This Christmas we’ll Zoom.
If there’s a problem, you can always ask any college student or 7-year-old to fix it because they’ve been Zooming since March.
That annual office get-together or department dinner at a place like Biaggi’s, Destihl, Medici or upstairs at Lucca?
Probably not this year.
They may be staged outdoors, but when’s the last Christmas bash you attended where the first requirement was to bring an especially heavy blanket and frostbite protection?
Rather than going out to see a movie, this Christmas will put the “home” in Home Box Office.
Even gift selection will be different.
That Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas, Grand Cayman and Cuba your family was going to get your parents for their big 50th anniversary?
Heck, right now you can’t get a cruise to Havana, Illinois.
Nice clothes for someone?
Who’s worn ANY dress clothes since March? As a friend puts it, “I think wearing a belt and nice shoes have been added to the endangered species list.”
Jewelry?
It’s always a great gift, especially for guys to give wives or girlfriends. But this year, wearing jewelry ranks next in importance to not wanting to miss the next episode of “Petticoat Junction” on Amazon Prime.
Easter was weird; Mother’s Day too quiet; Fourth of July fully blah; Thanksgiving a bit lonely as we dined separately.
And Christmas?
When you boil it all down, isn’t the “magic” of Christmas the annual traditions that connect us to our past and the nostalgia that distances us from the present?
But this year?
You’ll have to leave out the hand sanitizer next to the cookies and milk because Santa is 1,750 years old and a bit overweight. Maybe leave him an extra face mask, too.
There’s a good chance, for one of the biggest church holidays of a year, you won’t be going to church either.
“Jesus is born! Streaming video at 1, 4, 7 and 10!”
Some churches in Bloomington-Normal will, we hear, have a service of sorts out in their parking lots, which is very cool but again, it will be very cool.
This year, in any gathering at your home, the to-wear-or-not-to-wear-a-mask will be an issue and a discussion on the effects of the lockdown could be especially touchy. Our plan is to stick to less argumentative topics, like Netflix, Brussels sprouts or the Bears’ offense.
But this is all doable.
Let us try to remain positive.
Now that your home is gorgeously decorated, if a stay-at-home worker, for once you don’t have to leave all your merriment during the day.
Dogs? This will be their best Christmas ever. Loads of food. People around, 24/7. Walks whenever.
Do lots of curbside pickup. It’ll keep the restaurants alive. Buy gift cards … especially local!
Give to Goodfellow. It’ll brighten others and make you feel good, too.
Even if you don’t like to sing, caroling outdoors with a band of friends could be special fun this weird Christmas.
Besides trying to survive a devastating virus, perhaps the lesson of COVID-19 is that it has caused us to pause and literally see how truly fragile this whole life-thing is. By fully depriving us of what we’d come to take for granted, for once we’ll now just be happy for a simple return to normal.
As the minister at my own church —his name is David Glesne — put it the other day (via streaming-video, of course), “Blessed are the flexible, so they will not be bent out-of-shape.”
And this year?
At midnight on Dec. 24, go outside, stand for a moment and, as foretold in song for centuries, listen to the Silent Night.
This year, with so many sequestered indoors, it might for the only time in your life truly be a Silent Night.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
