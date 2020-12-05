Flick: Will it be merry or a Christmess?

You’ll have to leave out the hand sanitizer next to the cookies and milk because Santa is 1,750 years old and a bit overweight. Maybe leave him an extra face mask, too.

There’s a good chance, for one of the biggest church holidays of a year, you won’t be going to church either.

“Jesus is born! Streaming video at 1, 4, 7 and 10!”

Some churches in Bloomington-Normal will, we hear, have a service of sorts out in their parking lots, which is very cool but again, it will be very cool.

This year, in any gathering at your home, the to-wear-or-not-to-wear-a-mask will be an issue and a discussion on the effects of the lockdown could be especially touchy. Our plan is to stick to less argumentative topics, like Netflix, Brussels sprouts or the Bears’ offense.

But this is all doable.

Let us try to remain positive.

Now that your home is gorgeously decorated, if a stay-at-home worker, for once you don’t have to leave all your merriment during the day.

Dogs? This will be their best Christmas ever. Loads of food. People around, 24/7. Walks whenever.