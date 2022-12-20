Former congressional candidate Regan Deering running for Mt. Zion school board

DECATUR — Regan Deering, a scion of the family that ran Archer Daniels Midland for four decades whose campaign for Congress ended in defeat last month, has filed to run for Mount Zion school board.

The Macon County Clerk's Office confirmed that Deering filed petitions Monday afternoon, the last day candidates could do so. She joins a field of six candidates vying for four seats on the seven-person board.

She will be joined on the ballot by incumbents Kent Newton, Kristi Niles, Jeffrey Sams and Matthew Beavers, and newcomer Wayne Tanner.

Deering's candidacy comes just a few weeks after the end of her failed campaign for Illinois' 13th Congressional District seat.

In a race many expected to be closer, Deering, the Republican nominee, lost to Democratic Rep.-elect Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, 57% to 43%. The district encompasses much of the urban portions of central and southern Illinois, including the core of Decatur.

Deering is president of the board of directors of the Northeast Community Fund, an organization that serves low-income Decatur families by helping with food, clothing, financial assistance and advising programs.

Though Deering's community involvement has been more philanthropic and volunteer-heavy in nature, her political awakening took place in 2021 when she spoke against mask mandates in schools at a Mount Zion school board meeting.

“The governor's order violates an individual's rights to refuse medical treatment,” Deering said at the time. “Citizens won't be coerced into giving up their medical freedom.”

Deering later joined a lawsuit filed by attorney Tom DeVore, who later ran unsuccessfully for Illinois attorney general, challenging the mask mandate. The suit was dismissed in August after a judge declared the issue moot as the state by that point had lifted the mandate.

Deering, who said she was traveling, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

She is not the only prominent political figure to announce a run for local school board. Former State Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon, who served in the House from 1997 to 2003 and the Senate from 2003 to 2021, filed to run for Mattoon school board.

Righter was appointed in July to fill the school board seat previously held by Susan Braun.

After leaving office, Righter briefly served as chief of staff for Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods. He is an attorney in private practice.

The consolidated election will take place April 4.