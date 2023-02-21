DECATUR — Three properties, including a former schoolhouse that could be repurposed into affordable senior apartments, will soon be added to the Decatur-Macon County Enterprise Zone.

The Decatur City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending the zone's boundaries to add the 12.7-acre site at West Grand Avenue and North Oakland Avenue, which includes the building that formerly housed Garfield School and then Durfee Magnet School. Also being added is a 16.4-acre area centered around the former Garfield School building along the Jasper St. corridor.

The council in a separate resolution also unanimously approved the addition of a nearly four-acre property west of Illinois 121 near East Village Parkway in Mount Zion to the zone.

An enterprise zone is an economic development tool that exempts properties within from paying state sales tax on construction costs and the state utility tax for electricity and natural gas. Commercial and industrial developers are the most likely to seek its benefits.

The boundary change requires the support of all five governing bodies — Decatur, Forsyth, Long Creek, Mount Zion and Macon County — it encompasses.

The council's actions come less than a month after plans were unveiled to rehabilitate, expand and convert the old school building at 1077 W. Grand Ave. into 63 affordable apartments for people 55 and over who are living independently.

The $19.6 million project is contingent on the developer, St. Louis-based Bywater Development, receiving tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The status of that incentive won't be known until June.

The council unanimously voted earlier this month to allocate $375,000 in American Rescue Plan funds and $300,000 in federal affordable housing grant funds towards the project.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said that the incentives made available in the enterprise zone can shave an extra 5% to 10% off construction costs.

Long-sought investment

The two Decatur properties added have been long been eyed for redevelopment under the city's neighborhood revitalization initiative.

The proposed senior housing complex would be the centerpiece of a "catalyst" project that could eventually include 40 units of one-story affordable housing aimed at families and a new mixed-use development that would include additional apartments and retail.

The Jasper Street corridor has long been the target of revitalization initiatives that will likely include property repurposing, beautification, infill development and non-motorized transportation options.

Kindseth confirmed that the city is in talks to purchase the shuttered school property at North Jasper Street and E. Grand Ave.

"The city manager has been authorized by council to buy that," Kindseth said. "And I think (the owner) just wants more money than what we're willing to pay for it, but we're close. And so likely the city will end up buying that at some point in the near future."

Kindseth characterized the city as "the buyer of last resort" as the building itself is beyond saving. He said it would be demolished "to make way for some type of catalyst project that comes next."

Rent assistance funding

In other business, the council approved allocating an additional $250,000 to Dove Inc. for the administration of the city's rent, mortgage and utility assistance program.

The Decatur-based social service agency has administered the program on behalf of the city since August 2021. This latest tranche brings the total overseen by the agency to $1 million.

According to city staff, the additional allocation was needed "due to a spike in coronavirus-related activities."

The money will come from community development block grant funds leftover from the CARES Act, the first COVID-19 relief law signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

