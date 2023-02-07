DECATUR — An old schoolhouse that saw generations of young people pass through its doors could see new life in the form of affordable senior housing.

The former Garfield School building, 1077 W. Grand Ave., is the centerpiece of one of the "catalyst" projects aimed at revitalizing the city's urban core neighborhoods.

According to the city, the project would be constructed in phases.

The first phase includes the rehabilitation, expansion and conversion of the old Garfield School building into 63 affordable apartments for people 55 and over who are living independently.

The Decatur City Council unanimously approved Monday allocating $375,000 in American Rescue Plan funds and $300,000 in federal affordable housing grant funds for the first phase, which is projected to cost $19.6 million.

The project is contingent on the developer receiving tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, which won't be known until June.

Though the developer was not identified at Monday's meeting, draft plans attached to the city council agenda indicate it to be St. Louis-based Bywater Development Group.

According to the group's website, they specialize in "developing, planning, financing, and implementing transformative affordable housing." They could not be immediately reached Monday evening.

But Decatur community development director Cordaryl Patrick vouched for the group, which has a track record of building successful facilities that "really does feel like a community," he said.

"I called it 'new school' assisted living because of just how vibrant these buildings are," Patterson said. "It really does bring energy back to the neighborhoods."

The apartments would rent for about $700 per month, Patrick said.

If approved, the developer has also committed to providing $275,000 for neighborhood revitalization efforts in the Neighborhood United community, according to city officials.

In addition to the city, the Decatur Housing Authority has committed funding for 18 of the apartment units in the first phase of development.

The building is 99-years-old and served as the longtime home of Garfield School. But the Garfield program moved out in 2000 to its present South Shores location when it completed its transition to a full Montessori school.

Durfee Technology Magnet School immediately moved in and occupied the building until the school closed in 2020. The building has sat vacant since.

Future phases could also include 40 units of one-story affordable housing aimed at families, which would be located closer to Garfield Park. And, eventually, a new mixed-use development that would include additional apartments and retail would be located just south of the school building, according to plans.

The council on Monday also approved plans to spend about $1 million remaining in federal COVID-19 CARES Act funds toward several catalyst projects.

Among the projects slated to receive funding is the "realignment and reconfiguration" of Garfield Park into a smaller "pocket park," and thus make it "an integral part of the much larger Garfield catalyst project."

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the proposal was a nice change for the conversation about neighborhood revitalization, which has often revolved around demolitions of dilapidated buildings.

"We've done a lot of demolitions and it feels like sometimes that's really all we're doing," Moore Wolfe said. "But this shows tonight that we are doing some major work that people can actually see."

