Forum for Democratic 15th Congressional District candidates set for Sunday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A forum with the four Democratic Party candidates for the 15th Congressional District is scheduled to take place Sunday at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

The forum is scheduled for 2:30 to 4 p.m. with the Democratic candidates for the seat. It's set to take place in the Rotary Rooms of the library at the corner of Sixth Street and Van Buren Avenue.

The party's candidates are Kevin Gaither of Charleston, Erika Weaver of Mattoon, Craig Morton of Salem and John Hursey of Collinsville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They will face off in the March 17 primary for the chance to meet the winner of the six-candidate Republican Party primary in the Nov. 3 general election.

The Republican candidates are Mary Miller of rural Oakland, Darren Duncan of Rossville, Kerry Wolff of Altamont, Chuck Ellington of rural Camargo, Kent Gray of Leland Grove and Kimberly Wade of Grafton.

The candidates are running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, a Republican from Collinsville.

The Coles Progressives and Charleston Huddle organizations are sponsoring Sunday's forum.

Illinois' 15th District is geographically vast, and includes Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Lawrence, Richland, Clay, Marion, Washington, Clinton, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Shelby, Moultrie, Coles, Douglas, Edgar and Vermillion counties, and parts of Ford, Champaign, Madison and Bond counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0