Free COVID test kits available to some Macon County residents

DECATUR - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the availability of free COVID-19 test kits to residents from certain zip-codes throughout the state, including Macon County.

Approximately 225,000 rapid COVID-19 self-administered tests will be available to residents in 14 counties through a new direct-to-consumer mail order program called Project ACT.

Each household will receive five within one to two weeks after ordering and in this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents.

Those who live in the 62521, 62522 and 62526 zip codes in Macon County are eligible.

These test are available on a first-come-first-served basis and to sign up for a free home delivery, individuals can go to AccessCovidTests.org.

The program is in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation and Amazon.com as well as healthcare technology company CareEvolution and test manufacture iHealth Labs Inc.

“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” said director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in news release. “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”

The tests themselves require a quick swab inside each nostril and results can be read in just minutes. Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or who have the highest risk of exposure, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for testing, but anyone two years and older is able to test.

The public health department determined initial eligibility based on the Social Vulnerability Index which looks at at 14 social factors in the areas of socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation.

Although the program is currently limited to one order per residential address, the Rockefeller Foundation is actively working to bring in new partners to scale up the program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.