 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free COVID test kits available to some Macon County residents

  • 0
US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-HOME-TESTS-TRACKING-GET

Rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits are ready to be distributed by the GreenRoots environmental protection organization and Chelsea Community Connections on Dec. 17 in Chelsea, Mass.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/TNS

COVID testing remains a huge concern right now, primarily because so many people have to wait long hours just to get one, and some can't even book an appointment for days. FOX 13 is joined by Washington Post business reporter Jacob Bogade to discuss what the White House is doing to solve this problem.

DECATUR - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the availability of free COVID-19 test kits to residents from certain zip-codes throughout the state, including Macon County.

Approximately 225,000 rapid COVID-19 self-administered tests will be available to residents in 14 counties through a new direct-to-consumer mail order program called Project ACT.

Each household will receive five within one to two weeks after ordering and in this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. The tests and shipping are free to eligible residents. 

Those who live in the 62521, 62522 and 62526 zip codes in Macon County are eligible.

These test are available on a first-come-first-served basis and to sign up for a free home delivery, individuals can go to AccessCovidTests.org.

People are also reading…

Watch now: Decatur receives $3.76 million in state grants for transit projects

The program is in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation and Amazon.com as well as healthcare technology company CareEvolution and test manufacture iHealth Labs Inc

“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” said director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in news release. “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”

The tests themselves require a quick swab inside each nostril and results can be read in just minutes. Individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or who have the highest risk of exposure, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for testing, but anyone two years and older is able to test.

Central Illinois hospitals experience blood shortages, urge people to donate

The public health department determined initial eligibility based on the Social Vulnerability Index which looks at at 14 social factors in the areas of socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation.  

Although the program is currently limited to one order per residential address, the Rockefeller Foundation is actively working to bring in new partners to scale up the program. 

Decatur school board to interview a new candidate for superintendent
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News