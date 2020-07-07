Gin Mill getting city help to assist with outdoor dining area

"Businesses have gone through such an incredibly unprecedented nightmare of a year which has translated into a nightmare for all of us too. I want to do everything we can to support them and encourage them to prosper and grow and I think this is a creative and wonderful opportunity for this community," said Moore Wolfe.

Councilman Chuck Kuhle said he viewed this as a continuation of the city's neighborhood revitalization efforts.

"I think it is great to see all of the outdoor dining that we have had downtown and across the city and if we can play a role in facilitating more outdoor dining I would be in favor of it," said Kuhle, adding that he has heard some concern about losing parking downtown but the majority of residents and business owners he has spoken with are OK with the measure. "These restaurants have had a tough time and anything we can do to help them maintain and create jobs is good for Decatur."

Horn asked Wrighton how long it would take for the city to make up for the expenses related to the project.