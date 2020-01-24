Got parking tickets? The city of Decatur is now offering an amnesty program

DECATUR — The city of Decatur is now offering an amnesty program for people with parking tickets, allowing them to pay their tickets without facing late fees and penalties.

City officials said Friday that the program was in effect and would continue until April 30. It had been approved by the Decatur City Council on Jan. 6.

“This amnesty program provides a great opportunity for people with old unpaid parking tickets to get rid of this obligation at a substantially reduced cost,” City Manager Scot Wrighton said in a statement.

If people take advantage of the program, the city's costs for enforcing the citations will be reduced, he said.

It works like this:

Letters will be sent to anyone with outstanding and unpaid parking tickets by Feb. 1. The letter will provide a list of the outstanding parking ticket violations, including date of violation, original amount of the fine, late fees and penalties added, and the amount that the person needs to pay to satisfy the parking ticket violations.

During this period, the city will not boot or impound vehicles for delinquent parking tickets.