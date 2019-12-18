Gov. J.B. Pritzker merges downstate Illinois police, firefighter pension funds in cost-cutting move

Tracking the news

WHAT HAPPENED: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday consolidated pension programs for most of the state's police officers and firefighters outside the Chicago area, a move he said would expand the funds by up to $2.5 billion over five years while cutting administrative costs for local governments.

WHAT IT DOES: Creates two statewide funds — one for law enforcement agencies and another for firefighters — from among 649 local programs outside of Cook County, a goal that has eluded previous lawmakers and governors for 70 years. Additional investment returns will total $800 million to $2.5 billion in the first five years while also relieving local governments of administrative costs for housing separate programs.

ANOTHER PART: Another cost-cutting law that survived offers less-generous benefits to new employees. But the cuts were so steep they threaten to eventually violate federal Social Security minimum protections, so Wednesday's consolidation law sweetened by as much as $95 million the less-generous benefits employees hired after Jan. 1, 2011, receive.