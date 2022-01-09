Governor extends tax filing deadlines to aid storm victims

SPRINGFIELD — Governor J.B. Pritzker is extending tax filing deadlines to make life easier for families and businesses battered by tornadoes and severe storms that ravaged wide swaths of the state in December.

A statement from the governor’s office said tax filing deadlines have been extended for people living in or running a business in Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties. The extension frees taxpayers from interest and penalties on both their state and federal taxes.

An EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, touched down in rural Bond County and eventually passed through Fayette, Montgomery and Shelby counties across a more than 40-mile path.

The heaviest damage from that system was reported in Herrick. It lifted 2 miles west of Cowden after more than 40 minutes on the ground.

That same storm would drop another EF-2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, in Shelby, Moultrie and Coles counties. It caused significant damage to a fuel terminal between Windsor and Gays and to a pair of warehouses northwest of Mattoon.

Following an earlier disaster proclamation declared by Pritzker, individuals and businesses in these counties will have until May 16 to file returns and pay income taxes. This includes 2021 individual income tax returns due April 18, along with various business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18.

Among other concessions, impacted taxpayers now have until May 16 to make quarterly estimated income tax payments due on Jan. 18 and April 18 without incurring penalties. That means individual taxpayers can defer making their fourth quarter estimated tax payment, normally due Jan. 18, and include it instead with the 2021 return they file on or before May 16.

No penalties will be assessed on the quarterly withholding income tax returns normally due Jan. 31 and May 2, provided they are filed by the May 16 deadline.

If filing by mail, taxpayers should write “Tornado-December 2021” on top of their returns in red. If filing electronically, taxpayers must notify the state that their return will be delayed by emailing REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov.

Filers should provide their full name, account number (if social security number, only the last four digits), mailing address and an estimate of when they can file or pay their taxes.

“As Illinois communities build back from December’s severe storms, my administration is committed to supporting the recovery process every step of the way,” said Pritzker.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.