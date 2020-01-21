Greg Crowe, who left as Decatur assistant city manager in '11, returning to city job

DECATUR — Officials during a council meeting Tuesday announced the return of former assistant city manager, Greg Crowe, who will now serve in a new role with the city.

Crowe will be planning and development manager, overseeing portions of the council's revitalization efforts.

"I am excited to be working for the city again and help with the council's priorities," said Crowe after the meeting Tuesday.

Crowe, who was born and raised in Decatur, in 2011 stepped down from his role as assistant city manager, taking on a job as a client service manager in Champaign with Wisconsin-based private consulting firm MSA Professional Services. In his previous role with Decatur, Crowe wore several hats helping the city draft a sustainability plan, facilitating 350 employees of Archer Daniels Midland Co. move to what was the Reynolds/Global Technology Center in downtown Decatur.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said Crowe would now assist with the city's Economic Development department. Kindseth said Crowe's salary is $90,000.