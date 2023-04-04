DECATUR — Two incumbent Decatur City Council members and a former council member were ahead as the results of Tuesday's municipal election trickled in.

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, former Councilman Pat McDaniel and Councilman Dennis Cooper held the top three spots with Macon County Board member Karl Coleman trailing.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Gregory was leading the pack with 3,586, or 27.8%, followed by McDaniel with 3,361, or 26.1%, and Cooper with 3,129, or 24.3%. Coleman was in last with 2,809 votes, or 21.8%.

The top three candidates will be sworn in next month for four-year terms. The results are preliminary, however, as more than 1,700 vote-by-mail ballots were outstanding as of noon Tuesday.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe ran unopposed for reelection to a four-year term.

Gregory, 63, has been on the council since 2015. She works as a public service administrator for the Illinois Department of Heath and Family Services. McDaniel, 74, served on the council from 2011 to 2021.

Cooper, 70, a retired Illinois Department of Corrections official, was appointed to the council in 2021 to fill the remainder of Rodney Walker's term.

Coleman is a Macon County Board member who's also the county Democratic Party chair.

This story will be updated.

