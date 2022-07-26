Gutierrez Seal has eye on history with entry into race for Macon County sheriff

DECATUR — The entry of Shannon Gutierrez Seal, a seasoned Decatur police lieutenant, into the race for Macon County Sheriff is an arresting event, and one not lost on the 49-year-old officer herself.

“I would be honored to break the mold of the boys-only club for sheriff and show some representation — and hopefully some inspiration — for young women, and anyone who’s having an uphill battle, to go ahead and go for what they want to do in life,” she said.

No woman has ever been elected to the post of sheriff in Illinois and only one female — back in DeWitt County during World War II — has ever been appointed to the job.

Gutierrez Seal is also part of an all-female slate of candidates filed by the Democrats seeking county-wide offices: Melverta Wilkins is running for treasurer (and would be the first woman of color in that post if elected) while Kathryn McAlpine is seeking the job of county clerk.

Gutierrez Seal has spent the entire 25½ years of her law enforcement career with the city police department and described herself as being in the last year of her career there before eying retirement. She said she had considered running for the sheriff’s job previously and then heard the sound of opportunity knocking.

“The Democratic Party came to me and asked me to stand and it just seemed like the right time,” she added.

Gutierrez Seal said her first priority if elected will be a top-down review of sheriff’s office operations to make sure what she described as the “talented” employees working there are “in the right places” for a smooth-running police agency.

Asked what talents she brings to the table, she replied: “I’m a professional, I have done law enforcement for my entire adult career. I’ve got good investigative practices, know how to look at things from different angles and I am always willing to listen to input from employees and from citizens.”

A graduate of Illinois State University with a degree in athletic training, Gutierrez Seal and husband Rafael have a daughter and new grandchild. Seal describes physical fitness and wellness as one of her great passions and she serves at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center as a group exercise instructor.

She previously worked for four years as team leader in charge of physical fitness instruction at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. This is the state-of-art facility that philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett was instrumental in creating, but Seal said the influential figure had nothing to do with her run at the job he once held.

“If Mr. Buffett decides to support me then, just like the support of anyone, that would be great,” she said. “But no, my candidacy has nothing to do with Mr. Buffett.”

Asked if he had expressed any interest either way on whether she runs, Gutierrez Seal said he had not.

She also said she was running on her own merits and was ready to be judged by the voters on her experience, qualifications and achievements. “It would be a huge honor to be elected as the first woman to be Macon County Sheriff,” she added.

“But it’s also sad in this day and age that it (a woman elected sheriff) hasn’t already happened.”

For Republican incumbent Sheriff Jim Root, the arrival of Seal into the political arena represents only the latest challenge he’s faced in winning and holding onto the job.

He was deemed to have lost the 2018 election by one vote to fellow lieutenant Tony Brown, a Democrat. That decision would be reversed after five rounds of court hearings in May of 2021 when a judge waded through contested ballots and ruled that Root had in fact been the winner by 16 votes.

Root then faced a Republican primary challenge in June from Cody Moore, a retired deputy chief of investigations with Decatur police. Root cruised to victory against him by a margin of nearly 6,000 votes but now must ready himself for political battle once again.

Root said he’s facing a challenger with no sheriff’s office experience and no background knowledge of running key areas like the jail and emergency management.

“I am looking forward to having a debate with Shannon and we’ll see what she knows,” said Root.