Harristown breaks ground for new village hall and community center

At first, the village rented a construction trailer, which lacked a restroom and was too small to be a long-term solution. An apartment in a nearby building became vacant, and the offices moved there, where they are still located, while storage is in various locations elsewhere in the village.

“Our office clerk was having to go home to use the restroom,” Deverell said. “Once they condemned the building, they didn't even want us to go in there to use the restroom. So that didn't work out, and this is where we are until we get the new building.”

The new 6,000 square-foot village hall, with a community center, will be completed in August and a grand opening event is in the planning stages, Deverell said. Insurance will pay a portion of the $950,000 cost of the new building, and village funds will cover the rest. Harristown does not assess taxes on residents.