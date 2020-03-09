Harristown breaks ground for new village hall and community center

HARRISTOWN – Cold rain and wind didn't stop Harristown's groundbreaking ceremony for its new village hall and community center.
Holding umbrellas that threatened to turn inside out in the wind, Mayor Evelyn Deverell and other officials waded out through the puddles to dig their shovels into a ceremonial mound of dirt, kept dry by a tarp for the occasion, before going inside the temporary office nearby to dry off and get warm.
The old village hall, at 185 N. Kembark, had to be abandoned and demolished due to damage from the December 2018 tornado that wreaked such havoc in Taylorville.
“We started having ceilings falling,” Deverell said. “The old building was offices and our maintenance shop and there was storage above the offices, and we started hearing noises and the ceilings falling down, so I called and had the insulation tested first, to make sure it wasn't asbestos, which it was not.”
Larger pieces of ceiling started falling, as big as 8 by 10 feet, along with the dust and debris that accumulate over the life of a building that was built in 1972. Deverell contacted the village's engineer, Chastain & Associates, to inspect the building, and they called in a structural engineer. When the 2018 tornado passed over the village, though it didn't touch down, the winds shifted the building and did the damage. The appraiser for the village's insurance company condemned the village hall and it was vacated by mid-September.
At first, the village rented a construction trailer, which lacked a restroom and was too small to be a long-term solution. An apartment in a nearby building became vacant, and the offices moved there, where they are still located, while storage is in various locations elsewhere in the village.
“Our office clerk was having to go home to use the restroom,” Deverell said. “Once they condemned the building, they didn't even want us to go in there to use the restroom. So that didn't work out, and this is where we are until we get the new building.”
The new 6,000 square-foot village hall, with a community center, will be completed in August and a grand opening event is in the planning stages, Deverell said. Insurance will pay a portion of the $950,000 cost of the new building, and village funds will cover the rest. Harristown does not assess taxes on residents.
Though only three employees work in the building as a rule, the village hall is also the site of village board meetings, and residents attend those meetings as well as visiting the village hall for various other reasons. The community center will be a place where the village can hold events like potlucks, and rent it out for weddings and other events.
The architect is Nathan Elliott of E.A. Architecture and the contractor is 4MC Corporation out of Argenta.
