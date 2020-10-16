Health care, economy key issues in LaHood-Petrilli U.S. House race

BLOOMINGTON — Two-term Republican Congressman Darin LaHood of Dunlap and Democratic challenger George Petrilli, an attorney from Springfield, are squaring off in the 18th Congressional District, where health care, the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic response are among key issues.

The district covers portions of central and western Illinois, including Woodford and parts of McLean and Tazewell counties. It includes parts of Normal of Bloomington.

An earlier version of this story said all of Normal is in the district.

LaHood, a former state senator and former federal prosecutor, was appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2015 and won elections in 2016 and 2018. LaHood said he hopes “to build on what we’ve been able to accomplish” in the last five years.

Petrilli, a litigation and patent attorney, said he is running because he doesn’t think problems are being addressed. “I consider myself to be very pragmatic, said Petrilli. “Good public policy transcends party.”