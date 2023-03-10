Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett answers questions from Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield and other board members regarding a proposed resolution that would approve amending the county health department's Fiscal Year 2023 budget to pay for a new employee retention / milesto…
DECATUR — Macon County Board members have temporarily stalled an action aimed at retaining employees of the county health department, which saw three top leaders resign in January.
A majority of the board voted on Thursday to table a resolution that would amend the health department’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget and allow the department to pay for a new employee retention and milestone bonus policy.
The policy had already been approved by the Macon County Board of Health on Feb. 21, and Resolution No. G-5519-03-23 passed out of the county board’s Environmental, Education, Health & Welfare Committee on Feb. 23.
“They've had quite a bit of trouble with losing people, with cycling people through,” said Jeffrey Entler, R-2, who also serves as vice president of the health board.
Entler described various tenets of the policy. Some members questioned whether the health department could sustain the policy after certain COVID-era grants were no longer available to help fund it. Entler said the department could, and that department employees were “really happy” with the new policy. The group then moved on to discussing other agenda items.
After some back-and-forth on scheduling a special meeting on Reas Bridge Road funding, discussion mostly simmered down, with Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-4, remarking that it "should be a pretty easy meeting."
But then Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner rose to comment on the health department policy.
“I just want to let the board know, when you vote on this health board bonus compensation program, you're going to have 300 or 400 other union employees where we've negotiated that out of their contracts in line to get that back in,” Tanner said. “So I'm not arguing the merits either way. I'm just saying you're setting a precedent. And if you're OK with that precedent, then move forward. But you have other contracts expiring and, several contracts ago, at least at the AFSCME, we worked to get longevity out. So be aware of that.”
Tanner emphasized that there’s “no conflict” with union employees and that he was not taking a stance on the resolution. But by approving the resolution, he said, members were agreeing to the type of “longevity reward” that union employees could request in negotiations.
The county had negotiated longevity out of previous contracts due to disparity in pay, Tanner said.
Vice Chairman Linda Little, R-5, clarified that health department employee contracts are not contracts with the county board but with the health board, which is a separate entity.
Entler spoke up to say retention “is a real problem” at the department.
After more discussion, Greenfield turned to Entler: “You want to pull it?” he asked. The room quieted.
“I think it’s a good thing for the health department,” Entler said. “But I see Josh’s point for the rest of the county. I will support it even if others don’t, because of my relationship to the board of the health department. But I understand.”
Tanner again said he wasn’t opposed to the program. Some members questioned how bad turnover is at the department. Entler said there are currently around 17 to 20 open positions.
“Do we want to pull this for now and have a bit more thought about it?” Greenfield asked again.
“It’s up to you,” Entler responded.
Little pointed out that the county board doesn’t fund the health department and that the health department isn’t asking for more money.
“They've got their budget. Their board has said we have it within our budget,” she said. “The difficulty for us as county board is the challenge it could bring on during negotiations with our union negotiations.”
“Might be better if we just pull it,” Greenfield said.
Though Republican board members entered the meeting prepared to table the resolution, discussion and debate continued as Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett answered technical questions on both the health department’s policy and the county board’s resolution.
The resolution would not increase the size of the department’s budget or levy a new tax, Baggett said. If passed, it would approve the Macon County Board of Health's request to amend its Fiscal Year 2023 budget to fund the retention policy.
The policy would cost the department approximately $80,000 of its budget, and this year, a portion of those costs would be covered by some available federal COVID funding, Baggett said. The rest would be reallocated from the health fund and other health department restricted funds. The policy would then be accounted for in future health department budgets.
Republican board members didn’t raise concerns about potential union negotiation implications during the board’s full meeting. Instead, the Republican caucus was joined by Democrat William Oliver in questioning whether or not the department could indeed sustain the policy indefinitely.
How does the board “anticipate grants that they do not have?” Oliver asked.
“My concern is when the COVID money runs out,” Greenfield said. “We get back to (a) regular revenue stream, the problem is going to be being able to sustain this.”
But Baggett said the new policy would not take up as much of the health department’s budget in future years.
The department’s plan — which would allot incremental $1,000-dollar bonuses for every five-year anniversary milestone an employee achieves — accounts for employees who reached various milestones before 2023 and might not be eligible again for multiple years. According to the plan, employees who achieved a milestone date before 2023 will receive a bonus for the most recently achieved milestone.
“This is going to basically be the initial outlay,” Baggett said. “It's going to cover everyone who's currently employed going forward. You wouldn't see this happen for every single employee every year. It would only be during particular employees’ milestones. That's something that the health department can budget for.”
Future budget requests for the retention plan would be “much smaller,” he said, because fewer employees would be eligible; only those reaching milestones every five years would receive a bonus.
Oliver said the resolution raised multiple questions that should be further considered before the board makes an official vote. He made a motion to table the resolution. Ultimately, all but one member — Karl Coleman, D-1 — voted to table the resolution. The board still has the chance to vote on it during a future meeting.
The consideration comes two months after Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley, Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Krieg and Chief Financial Officer Sheree Zalanka all resigned weeks apart. The health department has since hired Lindsey Munsterman as interim public health administrator and LaKeeya Funches as CFO.
The Macon County Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to approve a funding agreement for Reas Bridge Road. The board’s next regular meeting will be April 13.
84 photos of the Macon County Fair from 1924 to today
Paratrooper
Marvin Meyer
Boot race
Jumps
Hampshire gilt
Sassy's All
Greased pole
Kelli Benner
1985 Ribbons
Hold on tight
Pileup at the pole
Title seekers
Reserve champion
Grand champion barrow
Final racing
Spreading manure
In the wings
Setting the pace
Off-road entry
1985
4-H queen and king
Suffolk ewe lambs
1985
Napping
E-e-e-e-e-asy does it
1985
Electrician
Mike Coppas
Off the track
Don Meadows
Pace Way
Final turn
1981 4-H Royalty
1982 prince and princess
Princess and Prince
Goat stitchery
Ribbons
Rain
Abe Lincoln
1925
1924-2
Beef barn
Jog Time
1932
Grandstand
Carnival operator
1971
Fairground is a busy place
Carnival lights
Judging cattle
Savage
1976 Fair
Grand champion boar
Lights point the way
Record
Tap dancer
Saanen
Lights
Moment of truth
At track
Airview
Lights
Carnival kaleidoscope
4-H Royalty
Fair opens
Cattle in line
Royalty
Sheep
Columbia Ram Lamb
Lights
Taking a break
4-H competition
1975
Big fair attractions
4-H Royalty
Shy performer
4-H Royalty
1981 4-H Royalty
Grandstand
Aerial
Midway
Debris
1924
Jack Butts
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
Assistant State's Attorney Mike Baggett responds to questions from Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield and other board members on Thursday regarding Macon County Board Resolution No. G-5519-03-23, which was ultimately tabled.