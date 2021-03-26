 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herald & Review hosting Decatur school board forum
0 comments
alert top story
ELECTION 2021

Herald & Review hosting Decatur school board forum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is holding a virtual forum featuring candidates for Decatur school board.

The one-hour event, which will be streamed at herald-review.com, is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Questions will come from Herald & Review journalists and readers, as well as the Decatur branch of the NAACP. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are four available seats on the board. None of the incumbents are seeking reelection. The candidates are Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Ferlaxnes Carson, Jason Dion, Krystal Johnson, Al Scheider and Jayjuan Young.

Submit your questions to ccoates@herald-review.com

Photos: Presidential visits to the Decatur area

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Police procession escorts fallen trooper to Mount Zion

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News