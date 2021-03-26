Herald & Review hosting Decatur school board forum

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is holding a virtual forum featuring candidates for Decatur school board.

The one-hour event, which will be streamed at herald-review.com, is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.

Questions will come from Herald & Review journalists and readers, as well as the Decatur branch of the NAACP.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are four available seats on the board. None of the incumbents are seeking reelection. The candidates are Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Ferlaxnes Carson, Jason Dion, Krystal Johnson, Al Scheider and Jayjuan Young.

Submit your questions to ccoates@herald-review.com.

Photos: Presidential visits to the Decatur area

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0