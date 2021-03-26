Herald & Review hosting Decatur school board forum

DECATUR — The Herald & Review is holding a virtual forum featuring candidates for Decatur school board.
The one-hour event, which will be streamed at herald-review.com, is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Questions will come from Herald & Review journalists and readers, as well as the Decatur branch of the NAACP.
There are four available seats on the board. None of the incumbents are seeking reelection. The candidates are Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Ferlaxnes Carson, Jason Dion, Krystal Johnson, Al Scheider and Jayjuan Young.
Submit your questions to ccoates@herald-review.com.