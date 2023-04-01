The list of challenges awaiting the next Decatur City Council is long, from public safety to neighborhood revitalization to economic development.

There are four candidates vying for three seats on the seven-person body, including incumbents Dennis Cooper and Lisa Gregory, former Councilman Pat McDaniel and Macon County Board member Karl Coleman.

The winners will join Councilmen Ed Culp, Chuck Kuhle and David Horn — all at the midway point of four-year terms they were elected to in 2021 — as well as Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, who is running unopposed for reelection.

This year's city races have taken a back seat to the hyper-competitive race for Decatur School Board. But the decisions the next council will make will have an impact on the city for generations to come.

Though a flood of federal COVID-19 relief dollars has allowed the city to make a larger dent in neighborhood revitalization, blight continues to spread in the city core. And with the spigot of federal dollars about to run dry, new revenue sources will need to be identified to fund demolitions and the suite of housing rehab programs the city has initiated in recent years.

Investments by companies like Innovafeed, LG Chem and Tillamook have offered the promise of new jobs and opportunity, but the shock shutdown of Akorn Pharmaceuticals serves as a reminder that economic development doesn't always occur on a linear trajectory.

Finding the people to fill the jobs is a challenge as the city continues to hollow out. Decatur fell below 70,000 people, according to the latest U.S. Census estimates. And training the city's existing workforce to fill the jobs now available remains a major question.

Crime also remains above pre-pandemic levels. And recruitment of new police officers has been a challenge. Not to mention that Lake Decatur continues to require constant monitoring as a means of preventing another buildup of sediment that threatens the city's water supply.

Several candidates have worked on these issues for many years, with Gregory serving on the council since 2015, McDaniel having served from 2011 to 2021 and Cooper since being appointed in 2021. Coleman has served on the county board since 2020.

Herald & Review asked the candidates a number of questions ahead of Tuesday's election. Here is a sampling. A more thorough look can be found at herald-review.com

Why are you running for a seat on the Decatur City Council?

Karl Coleman, 24, Macon County Board member and project manager for Affordable Home Systems: I am running for city council to bring a new and innovative voice to the table. I want to help actualize our true potential and re-establish ourselves as a growing and prosperous community. As a city, we must regain the reputation as a community that people view as an attractive destination to start their career, move their family to, and even start businesses in. This is absolutely achievable if we have a city council and community that fully embraces where we are, where we need to go, and is prepared to take bold action to get us to that point. The city of Decatur is a fantastic community with great assets that must be leveraged and embraced in order to move into our next chapter. We are a blue-collar community with strong roots in manufacturing and transportation. The Midwest Inland Port coupled with our interstate connectivity provides a competitive advantage over other communities across the county. This is evident by the recent arrival of new businesses and the expansion of current businesses such as TCCI, InnovaFeed, and most recently Tillamook County Creamery Association. These have been wonderful additions to the Decatur economy, but we must continue to develop capacity and market ourselves to growth-related industries such as electric vehicle manufacturers and solar panel production companies for example. A city council fully bought in on embracing innovation unlocks limitless opportunities. As long as we prepare and position ourselves to take full advantage of it, Decatur can be a key industrial player within the global economy as it continues to transition towards the green energy future. Decatur is also a community with a strong artistic tradition that needs to be cultivated in order to make Decatur an attractive destination for creative-minded individuals and other tourists seeking to visit for the weekend or even eventually call Decatur home.

Dennis Cooper, 71, Decatur city councilman and retired Illinois Department of Corrections official: I was appointed to serve as interim city council member since August 30, 2021. I am a Decatur Native, born and raised in Decatur. During my time on the Council, we have been able to address several of the six priority goals established by the Council and have integrated those goals into the 2023 Fiscal budget. We need to maintain a solid council to ensure the city is safer place to live, continue with revitalization and transformation, as well as, work to continue to strengthening and expanding our local infrastructure plans.

In order to achieve and prioritize our goals, we must look at doing things in different methods to ensure positive outcomes. I believe I have been a positive influence on the Council and would like to continue serving the next four-year term to assist our city in future challenges.

Lisa Gregory, 63, Decatur city councilwoman and public service administrator for the Illinois Department of Heath and Family Services: What drives my desire to seek re-election is the opportunity to meet with citizens to address their community concerns. It is also an honor and privilege to have the citizens support in taking actions that drive a better future for Decatur.

Patrick McDaniel, 74, former Decatur city councilman: With my chosen campaign slogan, “Planning for Decatur’s future while also working to make the community better today”, I am running again for a position on the Decatur City Council to serve the citizens and local businesses to be their voice on the council and to work with them, other council members and city staff to build on our communities strengths to make Decatur an even better place to live and work.

What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Decatur that the city council must address during the next four years?

Coleman:

Expansion of local business economy: We must aggressively cultivate business development in the city of Decatur. Both small business and large-Scale employers are necessary to diversify Decatur’s business economy.

Sourcing additional revenue streams: As consistently stated by the council and City Manager Wrighton, the city desperately needs to add additional revenue sources in order to sustain and potentially expand programs such as the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative and meet the needs of the community in coming years.

Expansion of neighborhood revitalization initiative/jumpstart the economic viability of target neighborhoods: In order to raise property tax valuations and stabilize neighborhoods, we are going to have to assemble a public and private partnership to help jumpstart the economic viability of certain neighborhoods.

Cooper:

Identify revenue sources that can be dedicated to neighborhood revitalization when ARP and other state and federal resources are exhausted, or are not enough to sustain the city’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization. Addressing the need to work with the schools, colleges, and career/work development groups to ensure we have trained people prepared to enter the workforce to fill the various new types of technical jobs that will be opening up in Decatur. These new jobs will be different from previous Industrial jobs in the past. Addressing the overall crime level in our city and recruitment needed to fill and maintain our police officers.

Gregory: The most pressing issues facing Decatur are future budgets, the readiness of our workforce and the decline of many of our neighborhoods.

Budget: The 2023 budget adapted by the City Council is balanced, addresses short and long-term community needs, and takes a conservative approach to positioning the city to continue a gradual and healthy return from COVID-induced economic impacts, while dealing with anticipated recessionary forces. However, the budget does not significantly address all of the structural concerns needed to ensure future balanced budgets. It is important to note, the city is not the largest taxing body in Decatur. The city has intentionally held the line on property taxes since 2015 while many other taxing bodies have passed their operating costs on to the taxpayer by increasing their “needed” levy amount — resulting in higher property taxes.

Workforce: There is an urgent need to develop a more effective approach for preparing and enlarging the local workforce to meet regional workforce requirements and ensure that the energy, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and other sectors are able to employ the workers they need. While Decatur is fortunate to have Richland Community College, Millikin University, and Workforce Investment Solutions, as well as others, our available and ready workforce numbers still fall short. In the fall of 2022, the city commissioned Key Strategic Group to conduct a Workforce Development Systems Assessment and Strategy and Implementation Plan for Decatur and Macon County. One of the key findings of that report was that our workforce development initiatives tend to be unintentionally disconnected and operate without a collective community-wide strategy or equity plan.

Neighborhoods: What were once attractive and well-maintained, mostly owner-occupied neighborhoods, now manifest blight. A significant number of properties in the urban core neighborhoods have transitioned to rentals, and in too many instances, adequate property investments for long-term maintenance have not been made. Without intervention, these neighborhoods will continue to decline. During my first term on council only 31 houses were demolished.

McDaniel:

Reducing crime in the community/dealing with local street gangs The city’s declining and aging population Additional Economic Development to attract new industries and businesses to create better paying jobs for the city’s present and future labor force.

Neighborhood revitalization is the number one stated priority of the city council. However, there is evidence that blight continues to spread at a faster pace than dilapidated homes can be rehabbed or demolished. What actions, if any, can the city council take to get ahead of and reverse this decay?

Coleman: The city’s neighborhood revitalization efforts have been well-intentioned, though so far have fallen short of meeting the demands of the community. This is due to the lack of monetary resources available to invest in these efforts. As consistently stated by the council and City Manager Wrighton, the city desperately needs to add additional revenue sources in order to sustain and potentially expand programs such as the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative. This can be done in several ways, but the council must be committed and willing to take bold and decisive action to meet these growing demands. We must attract and cultivate small and large businesses alike to Decatur to raise the tax funding necessary to fund and sustain community development initiatives. The level of dilapidation in certain areas is exacerbated by the accumulation of trash and other discarded items in these areas. Promoting city-wide cleanliness campaigns to help rid the city of excess litter and garbage that has accumulated along roadways and public spaces would help the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative. The housing challenges facing the city have presented the city with a unique opportunity to combat several issues simultaneously. Youth Employment numbers are higher than national averages and reestablishing and fully funding year-round youth employment programs under the neighborhood revitalization program so that youth can earn income while promoting the goals of the neighborhood revitalization initiative would make a marketable difference in several areas.

Cooper: I believe we will always have blight occurring as people may decide to relocate from the city for various reasons. I do believe that with the council continuing with the neighborhood initiatives that many home owners will see the economic value of restoring their homes and upkeeping yards to farther increase the value of their homes. It will be important to add neighborhood groups/associations in all neighborhoods in the city. It’s proven fact that if you can get people involved with their neighborhood they will take more ownership and develop more pride in such investment.

Gregory: It is not enough to demolish houses and expect neighborhoods to change. I have always said that Decatur will not have true neighborhood revitalization until more individuals are motivated and have access to good paying jobs.

The city will focus on the implementation of more aggressive code enforcement, property inspections, and other enforcement strategies to improve our housing stock. In addition, neighborhoods will need “catalyst” projects that are large and visible enough to spur improvements. Two catalyst projects already in the implementation stage include the Jasper Street Corridor and the Garfield School/Park projects.

The city should continue the owner-occupied housing and rental rehabilitation programs and collaborations with non-profits such as the Habitat for Humanity.

McDaniel:

Create new programs to encourage homeowner and renter’s pride in their individual homes and neighborhoods

Create new inner-city financially sound homeownership programs for citizens

Create new incentive programs funded through from the city and private investment to build affordable housing within the inner-city neighborhoods

What do you enjoy most about living in Decatur?

Coleman: Decatur’s potential. Plain and simple. Decatur has something to offer everyone. We are a medium-sized city that offers individuals seeking a change of pace from larger cities, a smaller community with a competitively low cost of living. Individuals relocating from smaller communities can enjoy access to the amenities of a larger community including our nationally ranked higher education institutions like Millikin University and Richland Community College. Regardless of background, Decatur can be fertile ground for those seeking to develop the skills and experiences necessary to start the next chapter of their lives. Whether that is purchasing their first home, starting a family, or seeking to break into the business field. Decatur has room to grow that not every community can provide. For major employers, this room for growth paired with Decatur’s strong manufacturing roots and the Midwest Inland Port make Decatur a uniquely advantaged community to attract business development. Whether it was the Decatur Celebration or one of the several entertainment acts that have performed here over the years, Decatur was once recognized as somewhere people can come to enjoy themselves and enjoy quality entertainment. Though we have not had a celebration for several years now, we have made great strides with the opening of the Devon Amphitheater and Splash Cove waterpark. These two new attractions have helped draw in visitors from surrounding areas. We must continue to buy into and invest within the local tourism and entertainment industries so that Decatur can transition into an arts and cultural hub in Central Illinois.

Cooper: Decatur is my home and I’ve always valued the place my parents raised me in and the life I have made here for my family. I enjoy the people, the small community environment and the friendships I have here. I have resided in several cities during my career and found that every city has it own pro’s and con’s, but I have found Decatur to meet all the necessary needs to live and have a good life. Decatur unlike many cities have a diverse population in almost every section of the city, you find very few cities of our size who can make such a statement.

Gregory: Decatur’s best assets are our residents. I have had a front row seat to watch Decatur change and evolve over many years and what I have observed is that our residents truly care about each other and are willing to put in the effort to effectuate positive change.

McDaniel: I returned to my hometown Decatur after serving in the Vietnam War to start a new phase in my life. I not only had family and friends still living in the community but I found that Decatur was not only a great place to grow up in but also to grow old in. It offered plenty of opportunities for me to start a new career, further my educational pursuits, and to enjoy all the city’s entertainment activities that were available to me, and it still does for families and young people who want to call Decatur home.

