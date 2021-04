Here's who won contested races in Macon County

Here are the unofficial results in contested Macon County races in Tuesday's elections. These results are not certified.

DECATUR CITY COUNCIL — Vote for 3

DAVID J. HORN — 3,096; 20.3%

ED CULP — 3,002; 19.68%

CHUCK KUHLE — 3,119; 20.45%

MARTY WATKINS — 2,527; 16.57%

WILLIAM (WILL) WETZEL — 1,800; 11.8%

JACOB JENKINS — 1,709; 11.2%

DECATUR PARK DISTRICT COMMISSIONER — Vote for 2

BOB BRILLEY II —3, 067; 35.21%

STACEY YOUNG — 3,386; 38.87%