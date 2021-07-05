Hickory Point Town Board meeting canceled

DECATUR — The Hickory Point Town Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled, Hickory Point Township Supervisor John Piraino announced Monday. The next board meeting is now scheduled for Monday, July 19.
