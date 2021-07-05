 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Point Town Board meeting canceled

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Hickory Point Town Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled, Hickory Point Township Supervisor John Piraino announced Monday. The next board meeting is now scheduled for Monday, July 19.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch now: Voting in Macon County remains steady

Watch now: Voting in Macon County remains steady

Before the polls opened Tuesday morning, 167 mail-in ballots were received and 1,028 voted early. The early voting numbers were expected, according to Tanner. He anticipates the total turnout will reach approximately 20%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News