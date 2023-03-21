DECATUR — Macon County could have a new public health administrator as soon as next month.

The Macon County Board of Health has narrowed down its options for a new, permanent administrator from a field of around 30 applicants to just a handful, and board President Mark Scranton said he wants to start conducting interviews in the next two weeks.

“The goal is to get the interviews done so then we could come back to the entire board at next month's meeting with discussion, recommendation, and hopefully, action to hire a PHA if it is warranted based on our final interviews,” Scranton said.

The board tapped department employee Lindsey Munsterman in January to serve as interim public health administrator until the hiring process is complete. That action followed the resignations of three top health department leaders, including former administrator Brandi Binkley, earlier that month.

Scranton said he the department got a good response from applicants for the public health administrator role. But that is far from the only open role at the department. The department is currently hiring for around 15 positions, according to its website.

Munsterman updated the board on the hiring process for accountant and emergency preparedness coordinator vacancies. The interim administrator said she has extended an offer to an internal person who will hopefully assume the role soon.

As for the full-time emergency preparedness coordinator role, board members and health department employees debated the merits of removing a college degree requirement from the job listing. Such a change would require a pay scale adjustment, but board members said the change could help draw a larger applicant pool.

“This could potentially be a position that could be altered due to the fact that the grant doesn't have an educational requirement, and our pay grade scale does say ‘or equivalent work experience,’” Munsterman said.

Board member Marsha Webb called for a special meeting of the board’s personnel committee to discuss amending the emergency preparedness coordinator job description.

In addition to rethinking its hiring strategies, the department is also attempting to boost its employee retention efforts. But one such effort was recently stalled by the Macon County Board.

The board voted earlier this month to table a resolution that would amend the health department’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget and allow the department to pay for a new employee retention and milestone bonus policy.

The policy had already been approved by the health board on Feb. 21.

“I apologize to the staff and everyone for this being held up because I saw no reason for this not to move forward,” Scranton said. “I think once they see that information presented back again, I don't believe that they'll have any real concerns about it, and I don't anticipate any objections on this going through next month.”

Even though it has already approved the new program, the health board still needs permission from the county board to amend the health department’s budget. The policy would cost the department approximately $80,000 of its budget, a portion of which would be covered by some available federal COVID grant money. The rest would be reallocated from the health fund and other department restricted funds.

In future fiscal years, the plan would be accounted for in the health department’s budget.

Scranton suggested the county board’s hesitations were misguided and emphasized that the retention program would not be a financial burden for the department.

“For whatever reason, they got a little bit deeper into the subject and started dissecting this apart,” Scranton said. “And next thing you know, there's a lot of people that are kind of having some real concerns about this whole concept and everything.”

Scranton said he’s spoken directly to County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield and a few other board members since their March 9 meeting. He also asked Munsterman and Chief Financial Officer LaKeeya Funches to create a five year projection for county board members on how the retention plan would benefit the department.

“I think we just lost a month for education purposes, and we'll get through,” said Jeff Entler, health board vice president and county board representative for District 2. “To Mark's point, I'm pretty confident that it'll be fine and it’ll pass next month.”

Munsterman said the deadline to allocate the grant money the department would use to help fund the retention program this year is June 30.

