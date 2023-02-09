DECATUR – As multiple health department leadership roles remain unfilled, the department’s interim administrator has a positive outlook.

During the Macon County Board’s monthly meeting on Thursday, interim Public Health Administrator Lindsey Munsterman shared updates on her department’s efforts to permanently fill three positions left open after a series of January resignations.

One of those roles could be filled in the coming days, Munsterman said.

“We had a really great (chief financial officer) interview and are hopeful to have an answer from that individual within the next couple of days, and maybe next week at the latest, hopefully,” she said. “And so if that all goes as planned, we would be hiring a CFO as soon as next week.”

Munsterman is temporarily taking on the role once held by former administrator Brandi Binkley, who announced her resignation in January. Binkley’s resignation was closely followed by the resignations of Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Krieg and Chief Financial Officer Sheree Zalanka.

Munsterman confirmed to the Herald & Review that she is leading hiring processes for the assistant administrator and CFO positions.

The individual who has been extended an offer to serve as CFO is already a health department employee, Munsterman told the county board, and thus already partially trained in the role. The hiring process would be a “smooth transition,” she said.

The assistant administrator position has not yet been posted on the department’s job openings webpage, but Munsterman said she hopes to see those positions filled within a month.

A job posting for a permanent public health administrator has been posted on the health department’s website and includes an application deadline of Feb. 28.

Both the health department and the Macon County Board of Health — which heads the process for hiring a permanent administrator — hope to fill the department vacancies in a timely manner without cutting corners, Munsterman said.

“Obviously there is a sense of urgency to get those positions filled, but I think the real goal is to make sure we fill them with competent, educated people who have the ability to be in those positions,” she said. “So we definitely have, it’s at the top of the priority list. But you know, to be able to put a deadline on exactly when those positions will be filled is challenging just because we really want to make sure we find the right person to fill those positions.”

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Illinois