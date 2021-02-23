'Hopefully more will come out.': Low voter turnout continues in primary election for Decatur City Council

DECATUR— Voter turnout for the Decatur City Council primary election remained low heading into homestretch Tuesday afternoon.

The trend was apparent at the Decatur Housing Authority Offices which had 11 ballots recorded as of 12:45 p.m. Election Judge Algie Palmer made note of the stacks of unused that were lined across the judge’s tables and said he really thought many more would show up and vote in Tuesday’s election.

“Hopefully more will come out,” Palmer said, recalling earlier that “the first couple hours were slow, then it sped up a little and got slow again.”

Tabernacle Baptist Church later in the afternoon, around 1:20 p.m., had recorded a total of 23 ballots cast throughout the day. On par with the feedback given by other polling locations throughout the day, Election Judge Debbie McFadden said “we’ve not had any significant issues arising, but turnout is slow.”

“This is the first time ever we’ve opened the door to not having people waiting,” McFadden said.

Three votes were added onto Tabernacle’s running total after Thomas McLaughlin, 41, his wife Amy, 40, and their 18-year-old daughter, Tarra, took part in the city council election as a family. It was the first time Tarra cast a vote in an election.