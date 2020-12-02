 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horn claims top spot on April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council
0 comments

Horn claims top spot on April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — David Horn will lead the April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council.

Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff said the incumbent council member claimed the position after his number was drawn from a container during a lottery held Wednesday morning involving the four candidates who were on hand when the filing period began at 8 a.m. Nov. 16.

Rounding out the top four are incumbent Chuck Kuhle, Marty Watkins and Ed Culp.

A total of 12 candidates filed for the three available seats. Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection.

The remaining candidates, in the order of their appearance on the ballot, are: William (Will) Wetzel, Elijah England, Aldophis D. Cooper, Anthony S. Chapple, Hardik J. Shah, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips and Marc Girdler.

Scott Perry's 6 favorite stories of 2020

DAVID HORN

Horn 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News