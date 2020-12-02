Horn claims top spot on April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council

DECATUR — David Horn will lead the April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council.
Decatur City Clerk Kim Althoff said the incumbent council member claimed the position after his number was drawn from a container during a lottery held Wednesday morning involving the four candidates who were on hand when the filing period began at 8 a.m. Nov. 16.
Rounding out the top four are incumbent Chuck Kuhle, Marty Watkins and Ed Culp.
A total of 12 candidates filed for the three available seats. Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection.
The remaining candidates, in the order of their appearance on the ballot, are: William (Will) Wetzel, Elijah England, Aldophis D. Cooper, Anthony S. Chapple, Hardik J. Shah, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips and Marc Girdler.
Scott Perry's 6 favorite stories of 2020
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.