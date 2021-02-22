 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horn, Culp, Kuhle, Watkins, Wetzel and Jenkins move on in Decatur Council race
0 comments
breaking
DECATUR COUNCIL PRIMARY

Horn, Culp, Kuhle, Watkins, Wetzel and Jenkins move on in Decatur Council race

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Incumbent David Horn emerged as the top vote-getter in Tuesday's primary election, claiming one of six spots on the April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council.

Those joining him on the ballot, in the order of finish are, Ed Culp, incumbent Chuck Kuhle, Marty Watkins, William Wetzel and Jacob Jenkins. There are three available seats on the council.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection 

Unofficial results show John Phillips, who remained in a tight battle with Jenkins throughout the night, falling 70 votes short of claiming the sixth spot.

Rounding out the ballot were Elijah England, Aldophis Cooper, Marc Girdler, Hardik Shah, and Anthony Chapple. No vote totals were available for write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.

While his name appeared on the ballot Chapple withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger 

Meet the candidates running for Decatur City Council

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News