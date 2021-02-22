Horn, Culp, Kuhle, Watkins, Wetzel and Jenkins move on in Decatur Council race

DECATUR — Incumbent David Horn emerged as the top vote-getter in Tuesday's primary election, claiming one of six spots on the April 6 ballot for Decatur City Council.

Those joining him on the ballot, in the order of finish are, Ed Culp, incumbent Chuck Kuhle, Marty Watkins, William Wetzel and Jacob Jenkins. There are three available seats on the council.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection

Unofficial results show John Phillips, who remained in a tight battle with Jenkins throughout the night, falling 70 votes short of claiming the sixth spot.

Rounding out the ballot were Elijah England, Aldophis Cooper, Marc Girdler, Hardik Shah, and Anthony Chapple. No vote totals were available for write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.

While his name appeared on the ballot Chapple withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.

