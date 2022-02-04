House approves renaming Maroa post office after fallen National Guardsman

MAROA — The Maroa Post Office is one step closer to being renamed for Maroa native and fallen National Guardsman Spc. Jeremy Ridlen of Paris.

On Feb. 1, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to designate the Maroa post office the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office. The bill now goes to the Senate and, if adopted, to the president for his signature.

Ridlen was born in Maroa and graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School. He and twin brother Jason joined the Illinois National Guard while students at Illinois State University. Ridlen's unit was activated in 2003 and sent to Fallujah, Iraq, where Spc. Ridlen served as a gunner. He died at the age of 23 when a dump truck on the side of the road in East Fallujah was detonated as his military convoy passed.

“As a member of the Army National Guard, Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country and we remain eternally grateful,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis,R-Taylorville. “Designating this post office in honor of Jeremy will serve as a testament to his bravery and a reminder of all those who laid down their life for the United States of America.”

