House GOP seeks special session on ethics reform

Reaction among legislative Democrats has, for the most part, been more measured.

Some – including the 12 members of the Illinois House Progressive Caucus – have called on Madigan to resign “if the allegations are true.” Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, a Democrat from Naperville who was the lone member of her party in the House who voted “present” during Madigan’s latest election as Speaker, said he should resign outright. Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, issued a statement encouraging Madigan to step down as chair of the state’s Democratic Party, Speaker of the House and member of the body “effective immediately.”

“Think about that,” Mazzochi, of Elmhurst, said during Tuesday’s news conference. “There are 73 members of the House Democratic Caucus. Where's the rest of them? Where's the rest of you who say you wanted to talk about ending corruption in Illinois?”

Ugaste, of Geneva, argued that Madigan himself has been the main roadblock to passing ethics reform.

“House Democrats can't hide from reality,” he said. “At the top of their party are elected officials, some of whom have either been arrested, charged or under federal investigation for corruption.”