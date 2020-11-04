How Macon County is reacting to uncertainty about election results

“In theory, I support those who have the most paying more,” Power said. “I do understand there are implications for the state as far as pushing those people to move out of the state and what that does to the rest of us. I do think that those who have more can give a larger percentage because those at the bottom are struggling to make ends meet as it is, so I voted on that one somewhat hesitantly.”

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, said the tax referendum was defeated because people are sick of politicians wasting their tax dollars. He said they have seen promises before about how state finances would be helped by cannabis sales or schools boosted by income from the state lottery.

“None of that ever happened,” he said, claiming the money gets syphoned off for other purposes and is not used to boost education or pay down the state’s vast backlog of bills.

Lower voted against the tax amendment. “We have to balance our budget in our homes,” she said. “I believe the state should too.”

Spinner was against the amendment with no reservations.